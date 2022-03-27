Watch: Glasgow City v Hamilton Academical in SWPL1

You would be forgiven for thinking there may be goals galore in this one, and while if the last encounter in the Scottish Cup last 32 is anything to go by when Glasgow City won 6-0, you’d be spot on.

But, when the two last met in the league, it was a far less comfortable affair. It took for Kerry Beattie to come off the bench and score her maiden goal on her debut at home, in the 87th minute, for Glasgow City to seal the win.