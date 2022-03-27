Watch: Glasgow City v Hamilton Academical in SWPL1

You would be forgiven for thinking there may be goals galore
in this one, and while if the last encounter in the Scottish Cup last 32 is anything
to go by when Glasgow City won 6-0, you’d be spot on.
But, when the two last met in the league, it was a far less
comfortable affair. It took for Kerry Beattie to come off the bench and score
her maiden goal on her debut at home, in the 87th minute, for Glasgow
City to seal the win.
Where to watch
Glasgow City v Hamilton Academical (13:00)
Taking this one in couldn't be simpler.
All you have to do is hit the play button at the top of this page and the action will unravel right before your eyes.
Changes
Glasgow City v Hamilton Academical (13:00)
Eileen Gleeson makes two changes from the City side that beat Partick Thistle 2-0 last weekend.
There is a switch between the sticks with Erin Clachers in for Lee Alexander, as well as in defence, with Agata Filipa in for Megan Foley.
Gary Doctor also makes two changes. Megan Quinn returns to the starting line-up for her 140th Accies appearance, alongside the creative Tiree Burchill. Megan Quigley and Darcy Molley are the players who have made way.
Good afternoon, the sun is shining and we have a cracking
game in store for you today.
Two sides in desperate need of points for two very different
reasons.
Glasgow City trail league leaders Rangers by two points
and have also played a game more than their city rivals. The Ibrox side play later in the
day at 16:00, so City will want to keep the pressure mounting.
Hamilton Academical on the other hand are at the foot of the
table, eight points adrift of ninth-placed Heart of Midlothian, but they do
have a game in hand.
Glasgow City v Hamilton Academical (13:00)
LINE-UPS
Glasgow City v Hamilton Academical (13:00)
Glasgow City: Clachers, Lauder, Walsh, Fulton, Shine, Beattie, Clark, Filipa, Molin, Chinchilla, Dodds.
Substitutes: Alexander, Kats, Fulutudilu, Davidson, Grant, Perea, Foley.
Hamilton Academical: Currie, Ross, Quinn, Coakley, McIntosh, Burchill, Evans, Sinclair, Pagliarulo, Blues, Giard.
Substitutes: McTear, Muir, Quigley, Scott, Cullie, McGonigle, Nicolson.
Glasgow City v Hamilton Academical (13:00)
First up, team news...
Glasgow City v Hamilton Academical (13:00)
So much riding on this one.