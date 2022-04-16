Women's FA Cup semi-final: Watch West Ham v Man City

League form goes out the window. It is the underdog mentality, you have to believe. You can't think about the glitz and glamour of Wembley, you have to get the job done first.
'Form goes out of the window'
West Ham v Man City (12:15 BST)
Laura Bassett
Former England defender on BBC One
David v Goliath
Wes Ham v Man City (12:15 BST)
West Ham have lost back-to-back games in the Women's Super League, with their latest a 2-0 loss against, of all teams, Manchester City before the international break.
City, meanwhile, are on an eight-game winning run.
There’s also an 11 point gap between these two sides in the WSL table.
Gulp.
Kelly starts for City
West Ham v Man City (12:15 BST)
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport in Victoria Road
Good morning!
It's a lovely day in Dagenham. The teams have just come out to warm up. It's great to see Chloe Kelly starting for Manchester City. She got a big applause from the away fans when she came out.
No huge shocks in either team selection.
Where are you watching?
On your way to West Ham’s Chigwell Construction Stadium? Or are you setting up the BBQ in the back garden.
I want to hear all about it.
Team news
West Ham v Man City (12:15 BST)
It's just the one change for West Ham as defender Hawa Cissoko is benched in favour of Czech Republic international Katerina Svitkova.
Three changes for Manchester City as doubts Alex Greenwood and Alanna Kennedy are fit enough to start.
Georgia Stanway, Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw and Hayley Raso all drop to the bench.
In come Laura Coombs, Chloe Kelly and Ellen White.
Watch on BBC One
West Ham v Man City (12:15 BST)
BBC One
We’ve taken over BBC One for this HUGE semi-final today.
Alex Scott leads our coverage with our build-up just getting under way. UK users can watch by clicking the play icon at the top of this page.
Get it on. You won’t want to miss this.
Hello!
West Ham v Man City (12:15 BST)
Games don’t get much bigger than his. Settle in for FA Cup semi-final weekend.
The sun’s out and we’re about to be treated to some real quality as Manchester City target their fourth FA Cup triumph, and West Ham United look to reach their second final in three years.
Shall we?