FA Cup and Premier League reaction

So, we now know the line up for the FA Cup semi finals.

Liverpool, Man City, Crystal Palace and Chelsea fans will all be heading for Wembley full of hopes and dreams in a few weeks time.

It was a great day of action which we'll be looking back on over the course of this morning. Plus, there were two Premier League games yesterday as Tottenham and Leicester beat West Ham and Brentford respectively.

And that's not all - we'll check in with what happened in El Clasico in what turned out to be a dream night for Barcelona!

Lets get straight into it with our usual paper round-up.

