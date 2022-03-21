Live

FA Cup and Premier League reaction

preview
1,521
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Reds book Wembley date with City'

    Monday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Bring on City!'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'City to face Liverpool'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Good morning

    So, we now know the line up for the FA Cup semi finals.

    Liverpool, Man City, Crystal Palace and Chelsea fans will all be heading for Wembley full of hopes and dreams in a few weeks time.

    It was a great day of action which we'll be looking back on over the course of this morning. Plus, there were two Premier League games yesterday as Tottenham and Leicester beat West Ham and Brentford respectively.

    And that's not all - we'll check in with what happened in El Clasico in what turned out to be a dream night for Barcelona!

    Lets get straight into it with our usual paper round-up.

    Liverpool's Diogo Jota
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Man City's Phil Foden
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Son Heung-min of Spurs
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Barcelona celebrate against Real Madrid
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top