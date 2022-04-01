Listen: Non-League commentaries, including FA Trophy & FA Vase semis

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated

    FA Trophy

    Wrexham v Stockport County - BBC Radio Wales

    Bromley v York City - BBC Radio York

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Surrey

    Barnet v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Somerset

    Chesterfield v Grimsby Town - BBC Radio Humberside

    Dover Athletic v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Radio Norfolk

    Southend United v Notts County - BBC Radio Essex & BBC Radio Nottingham

    Boreham Wood v Woking (17:20 BST) - BBC Radio Surrey

    National League North

    Boston United v Blyth Spartans -BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Bradford (Park Avenue) v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Hereford v Alfreton Town - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Ebbsfleet v Hungerford - BBC Radio Kent

    Tonbridge Angels v Welling United - BBC Radio Kent

    FA Vase

    Littlehampton Town v Loughborough Students - BBC Radio Sussex

    Newport Pagnell Town v Hamworthy United - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Radio Three Counties

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top