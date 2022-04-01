Listen: Non-League commentaries, including FA Trophy & FA Vase semis
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated
FA Trophy
Wrexham v Stockport County - BBC Radio Wales
Bromley v York City - BBC Radio York
National League
Aldershot Town v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Surrey
Barnet v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Somerset
Chesterfield v Grimsby Town - BBC Radio Humberside
Dover Athletic v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Radio Norfolk
Southend United v Notts County - BBC Radio Essex & BBC Radio Nottingham
Boreham Wood v Woking (17:20 BST) - BBC Radio Surrey
National League North
Boston United v Blyth Spartans -BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Bradford (Park Avenue) v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Hereford v Alfreton Town - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Ebbsfleet v Hungerford - BBC Radio Kent
Tonbridge Angels v Welling United - BBC Radio Kent
FA Vase
Littlehampton Town v Loughborough Students - BBC Radio Sussex
Newport Pagnell Town v Hamworthy United - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Radio Three Counties