Premier League and Champions League reaction

Arsenal's players were applauded off by the home fans at the final whistle in recognition of their efforts, especially the outstanding Gabriel Martinelli, who gave Trent Alexander-Arnold a torrid time.
And they remain in prime position to achieve their remaining goal this season, a place in the top four, but they are still finding it tough to overcome the sides they will eventually want to rival.
Liverpool have now completed the league double over Arsenal, as have Manchester City, while they have also lost at home to Chelsea and away to Manchester United.
The Gunners were in contention for a long time, led by the verve of Martinelli, but ultimately it was Liverpool who had the cutting edge and greater quality.
There is no doubt Arteta's Arsenal are on an upward curve and this was a far more convincing performance than that League Cup loss, but there is no doubt they still have a long road to travel before the old glories can be contemplated once more.
Once Diogo Jota made the breakthrough for Liverpool there was no way back for Arsenal, but before then the Reds were indebted to Alisson's significant contribution when he made that block from Martin Odegaard.
To that point Arsenal were in confident mood, playing fearlessly, but they were again undone by Jota - the scourge of Mikel Arteta's team in the Carabao Cup semi-final in January - although the Portuguese was helped by Aaron Ramsdale's weak effort to save his near-post shot.
Jurgen Klopp's Midas touch worked again when he removed Jota and substitute Roberto Firmino showed his silky touch to slide a near post flick past Ramsdale.
Arsenal were deflated and Liverpool moved even closer to Manchester City, who were held to a draw in the capital by Crystal Palace on Monday.
The advantage still lies with Pep Guardiola's reigning champions - but the margin is slender and this was another potentially difficult hurdle overcome by Liverpool.
On Thiago's mistake: "It can happen but it should not. Thiago knows that! He is probably the most relieved person! Alisson saved his [bottom] pretty much. They could have punished us. Of course we could be 1-0 down then Diogo [Jota] scores and we go 1-0 so that's a big moment, absolutely."
On the title race: "I'm very excited about and the team and the situation we are in but that does not change everything. We just need to keep going. I saw a hard-working team in the first half and in the second half we enjoyed it more and that was when we really stepped up. We really want to enjoy the situation we are in by winning football matches. It's tough. We keep the right mindset for it."
Klopp 'excited' by title race
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to BBC MOTD: "Indeed, it is [big three points]. Coming here and winning against Arsenal is already but winning the game like it was - more special. We started really well then it became an open game. Both teams were patient and our possession was not as good. We had too many on the wrong side of the ball. We need to find moments to pass the ball through. They had spells as well and we had to work hard. We wanted to improve in the second half. We defended higher in the second half and was much more front-footed. In that moment the whole game changed really.
"Really happy for [Roberto Firmino]. Unfortunately he got a yellow card for celebrating and there were so many tackles that I was like 'omg' and it was a bit nervy! But I understand why he did it.
"Mo Salah said he was fine but you still need to try him in training and we had a full session with the other boys so we stuck to that. It was clear he would come on. He was very lively and kept Kieran Tierney quiet. That helped Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was exceptional. Gabriel Martinelli, you need two at least. Sensational game for Andy Robertson too."
Quick poll - we have a title race!
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool
Simple question - after Man City's slip up on Monday night at Palace and Liverpool's victory last night, who do you fancy to go all the way.
Liverpool's nine wins in a row have reignited a Premier League title race that was starting to resemble a Manchester City procession in January.
And the sight of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's traditional triple fist pump after the final whistle could just as easily have been the sound of a gauntlet being thrown down in front of Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola after this 2-0 win at Arsenal.
First things first.
It is still advantage City as they have a one-point lead while Liverpool still have to go to Etihad Stadium in April, but make no mistake the Premier League landscape has changed dramatically in recent weeks.
Liverpool moved to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City as they emerged impressive winners after a tough examination at Arsenal.
The Gunners, well in the fight to finish in the top four, pushed Liverpool hard until Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing side ruthlessly took control after the break.
Liverpool keeper Alisson saved crucially from Martin Odegaard after Thiago's misplaced backpass before Diogo Jota put Liverpool ahead, beating Aaron Ramsdale at his near post in the 54th minute.
Jota and Luis Diaz were immediately replaced by Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, the latter doubling Liverpool's advantage just after the hour mark with a perfect flick from Andrew Robertson's cross.
Arsenal fall short again against top team
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Klopp 'excited' by title race
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to BBC MOTD: "Indeed, it is [big three points]. Coming here and winning against Arsenal is already but winning the game like it was - more special. We started really well then it became an open game. Both teams were patient and our possession was not as good. We had too many on the wrong side of the ball. We need to find moments to pass the ball through. They had spells as well and we had to work hard. We wanted to improve in the second half. We defended higher in the second half and was much more front-footed. In that moment the whole game changed really.
"Really happy for [Roberto Firmino]. Unfortunately he got a yellow card for celebrating and there were so many tackles that I was like 'omg' and it was a bit nervy! But I understand why he did it.
"Mo Salah said he was fine but you still need to try him in training and we had a full session with the other boys so we stuck to that. It was clear he would come on. He was very lively and kept Kieran Tierney quiet. That helped Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was exceptional. Gabriel Martinelli, you need two at least. Sensational game for Andy Robertson too."
Liverpool 'throw down the gauntlet'
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Liverpool's nine wins in a row have reignited a Premier League title race that was starting to resemble a Manchester City procession in January.
And the sight of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's traditional triple fist pump after the final whistle could just as easily have been the sound of a gauntlet being thrown down in front of Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola after this 2-0 win at Arsenal.
First things first.
It is still advantage City as they have a one-point lead while Liverpool still have to go to Etihad Stadium in April, but make no mistake the Premier League landscape has changed dramatically in recent weeks.
Jota and Firmino help Reds keep heat on Man City
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool
Liverpool moved to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City as they emerged impressive winners after a tough examination at Arsenal.
The Gunners, well in the fight to finish in the top four, pushed Liverpool hard until Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing side ruthlessly took control after the break.
Liverpool keeper Alisson saved crucially from Martin Odegaard after Thiago's misplaced backpass before Diogo Jota put Liverpool ahead, beating Aaron Ramsdale at his near post in the 54th minute.
Jota and Luis Diaz were immediately replaced by Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, the latter doubling Liverpool's advantage just after the hour mark with a perfect flick from Andrew Robertson's cross.
