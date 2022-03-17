Premier League and Champions League reaction

Video content Video caption: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp excited for title fight with Man City Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp excited for title fight with Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to BBC MOTD: "Indeed, it is [big three points]. Coming here and winning against Arsenal is already but winning the game like it was - more special. We started really well then it became an open game. Both teams were patient and our possession was not as good. We had too many on the wrong side of the ball. We need to find moments to pass the ball through. They had spells as well and we had to work hard. We wanted to improve in the second half. We defended higher in the second half and was much more front-footed. In that moment the whole game changed really.

"Really happy for [Roberto Firmino]. Unfortunately he got a yellow card for celebrating and there were so many tackles that I was like 'omg' and it was a bit nervy! But I understand why he did it.

"Mo Salah said he was fine but you still need to try him in training and we had a full session with the other boys so we stuck to that. It was clear he would come on. He was very lively and kept Kieran Tierney quiet. That helped Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was exceptional. Gabriel Martinelli, you need two at least. Sensational game for Andy Robertson too."