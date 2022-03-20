Scottish Premiership: Dundee v Rangers - Ramsey makes first league start

Reigning champions Rangers are playing catch-up in more ways than one as they head to Tayside looking for a repeat of last Sunday's 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win at the same venue.

Playing a day after leaders Celtic thanks to their own Europa League progress, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side find themselves six points adrift thanks to their city rivals' 4-0 demolition of Ross County yesterday.

Dundee's plight at the bottom, meanwhile, became even more desperate after St Johnstone beat Motherwell 2-1 to open up a four-point gap, while third-bottom Aberdeen's 3-1 victory over Hibernian all but ensured that the only way Mark McGhee's side can escape relegation is to catch the Saints to secure a play-off.