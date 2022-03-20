Scottish Premiership: Dundee v Rangers - Ramsey makes first league start

Reigning champions Rangers are playing catch-up in more ways than one as they head to Tayside looking for a repeat of last Sunday's 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win at the same venue.
Playing a day after leaders Celtic thanks to their own Europa League progress, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side find themselves six points adrift thanks to their city rivals' 4-0 demolition of Ross County yesterday.
Dundee's plight at the bottom, meanwhile, became even more desperate after St Johnstone beat Motherwell 2-1 to open up a four-point gap, while third-bottom Aberdeen's 3-1 victory over Hibernian all but ensured that the only way Mark McGhee's side can escape relegation is to catch the Saints to secure a play-off.
Playing catch-up
Dundee v Rangers (12:00)
LINE-UPS from Dens Park
Dundee v Rangers (12:00)
Dundee: Lawlor, Kerr, Marshall, Sweeney, McGhee, Byrne, McGowan, McDaid, Elliott, McMullan, Rudden.
Substitutes: Sharp, Mulligan, McCowan, Robertson, Daley-Campbell, Anderson, Ibsen-Rossi, McGinn.
Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Bassey, Sands, Lundstram, Arfield, Ramsey, Kent, Morelos.
Substitutes: McLaughlin, Balogun, Barisic, Jack, Aribo, Kamara, Amad, Roofe, Sakala.
Dundee v Rangers (12:00)
Straight to the team news...
High noon stakes at both ends of Dens
Dundee v Rangers (12:00)
It's the final game of what has been a thrilling weekend of Scottish football action already - and it couldn't come much more significant at both ends of the Premiership.
It really is a must-win game for both relegation-threatened hosts Dundee and visiting title-chasers Rangers as they meet at Dens Park for a second time in seven days.
Stay with us for the build-up, live commentary and post-match reaction here on the website and on BBC Radio Scotland.