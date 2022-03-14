Premier League reaction

It's Monday!

There are so many Premier League games to get through this morning.

Chelsea won late and in somewhat controversial fashion against Newcastle. Kai Havertz' winner came after the visitors wanted him sent off for an elbow on Dan Burn.

Trevoh Chalobah also brought down Jacob Murphy in the area, and Eddie Howe was left fuming that no penalty was given.

Elsewhere, Jesse Marsch has his first Leeds win after Joe Gelhardt's stoppage time winner against Norwich, Everton lose to Wolves, Watford beat Southampton and there are wins for West Ham and Arsenal.

Let's dive in... after the paper round up.

