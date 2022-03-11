Live

Premier League & European reaction, plus Chelsea latest

Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Tuchel on 'brilliant' Chelsea

    Norwich 1-3 Chelsea

    Video content

    Video caption: Norwich 1-3 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel praises Blues 'brilliant' performance against Canaries

    Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel praises his side's "brilliant" performance, claiming that Chelsea "could have finished the game in the first-half" in their 3-1 win at Norwich.

  2. As you were for the Blues on the pitch

    Norwich 1-3 Chelsea

    Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount celebrates scoring vs Norwich
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Chelsea beat bottom club Norwich as Mason Mount scored one and made another on the day his club's long-term future was thrown into uncertainty.

    Travelling fans at Carrow Road chanted the name of Roman Abramovich hours after it was announced Chelsea's Russian owner had been sanctioned by the UK government.

    On the pitch, Chelsea's players responded to one of the most dramatic days in the club's 117-year history by storming into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes on their way to a fourth successive league win.

    Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring in the third minute after meeting Mount's corner before Kai Havertz set up England's Mount for his eighth goal of the season.

    Norwich were much better after half-time and Teemu Pukki gave his side hope from the penalty spot after Chalobah handled, but Havertz sealed the points with a late third for Chelsea.

    Match report.

  3. 'Chellsea'

    Friday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
  4. 'Chelsea's warning: We could go bust'

    Friday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
    Copyright: Times
  5. 'Stinging the Blues'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
  6. 'Shocked and shunned'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  8. Your Chelsea questions answered

    Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The future of European champions Chelsea is uncertain after sanctions were placed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich on Thursday.

    The billionaire has been in charge since 2003 but had his attempts to sell the club halted by the UK government, which has frozen his assets.

    What does it mean for Chelsea's fans, players and staff? BBC Sport explains how the situation will affect those associated with the club.

    Read on...

  9. REMINDER: Chelsea sale on hold after Abramovich sanctions

    Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich
    Copyright: Getty Images

    We'll start with a reminder of the big story from yesterday...

    Roman Abramovich's attempt to sell Chelsea has been halted after the oligarch was sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    The Russian put the European champions up for sale after the threat of sanctions was raised in Parliament.

    The freezing of Abramovich's assets, which include Chelsea, means the club cannot sell further match tickets.

    The move is intended to stop Abramovich making money from Chelsea.

    Full story.

  10. Good morning

    A busy night followed a (very) busy day!

    We've got four Premier League games to look back on from last night, including Chelsea's win at Norwich hours after their owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

    Chelsea Women also eased to victory over West Ham.

    Newcastle's great run continued with a comeback win at Southampton, while relegation rivals Leeds and Watford were also beaten comfortably by Aston Villa and Wolves respectively.

    In Europe, West Ham lost at Sevilla, but Rangers and Leicester won.

    Let's go!

    Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Mason Mount celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes celebrates
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Wolves' Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence celebrate.
    Copyright: Getty Images
    West Ham players react to conceding goal at Sevilla.
    Copyright: Getty Images
