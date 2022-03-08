Premier League reaction - Spurs thrash Everton to boost top-four hopes

The nations were set to meet at Hampden on 24 March but Ukraine requested that Fifa moves the tie back following Russia's invasion of the country.
As a result, the play-off final for the winners - against either Wales or Austria - will now also be delayed. Discussions are under way for a new date, with the Nations League window in June the most likely option.
The World Cup finals take place from 21 November to 18 December.
Chelsea and Man City ties to be shown live on BBC
BBC Sport will show two FA Cup quarter-finals, including Chelsea's trip to Championship side Middlesbrough.
The Blues' trip to the Riverside will be on Saturday, 19 March (17:15 GMT) and will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Manchester City's visit to Southampton on Sunday, 20 March (15:00 GMT) will be live on BBC One and digital platforms.
The other ties - Crystal Palace v Everton (12:30) and Nottingham Forest v Liverpool (18:00) - will be on ITV on 20 March.
Vote for your goal of the FA Cup fifth round
Now that the FA Cup fifth round is complete, it's time to vote for your favourite goal of the round.
Tom Lees' opening goal came moments after Forest's Sam Surridge thought he had scored on his first start - only to be denied by an offside flag.
Surridge's side-footed effort did draw his side level before Ryan Yates nodded home to complete the Forest fightback.
The Reds have not made the last eight of the FA Cup since 1996 but will host Liverpool on 20 March for a place in the semi-finals.
I didn't walk into the building with a magic wand - Lampard
Tottenham 5-0 Everton
Everton
Everton remain just one point and one place above the relegation zone with a game in hand on Burnley below them.
A seventh defeat in eight Premier League games means they have 22 points from 25 games - their lowest total at this stage of a top-flight season in their history - but manager Frank Lampard says he has "no fear" about what lies ahead.
"I have no problems with the challenge," he added.
Monday's thrashing was Everton's ninth defeat in 13 away games in the league this season and their 13 remaining games include fixtures against teams chasing European places and the title, including West Ham (away), Manchester United (home), Liverpool (away), Chelsea (home) and Arsenal (away).
Lampard said his players "have to be ready" for their next two games - at home to Wolves (Sunday) and Newcastle (17 March).
"I didn't walk into the building with a magic wand," he added.
"The feeling at this club when I came here was we could be going down. It was clear around the city, it was up to me to change that and I thought we had changed that.
"But this is a test of that. I had 20 years as a player, I had hundreds of periods like this."
We have to fight for a place in the Champions League - Conte
Tottenham 5-0 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur
Monday's win saw Tottenham stay seventh, just three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal in the last of the Champions League qualifying spots.
On an embarrassing night for Lampard and his players, Spurs ran riot as Everton capitulated in a fashion that raises genuine doubts about their ability to maintain Premier League status.
Everton defender Michael Keane set the tone for the night by firing Ryan Sessegnon's into his own net after 14 minutes while goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was at fault for Son Heung-min's second three minutes later.
Matt Doherty set Harry Kane free to put the game out of sight eight minutes before half-time, while any slim hopes of an Everton revival were snuffed out when substitute Sergio Reguilon scored with his first touch at the far post seconds after the restart.
As Everton simply fell apart, Kane added the fifth after 55 minutes, meeting Doherty's perfect cross with a crisp left-footed volley.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us after another miserable evening for Everton as a comfortable win for Tottenham left Frank Lampard's men one point and one place above the relegation zone.
Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest beat Championship rivals Huddersfield to earn the right to host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Forest beat Championship rivals to reach FA Cup's last eight
