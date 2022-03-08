Premier League reaction - Spurs thrash Everton to boost top-four hopes

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Everton remain just one point and one place above the relegation zone with a game in hand on Burnley below them.

A seventh defeat in eight Premier League games means they have 22 points from 25 games - their lowest total at this stage of a top-flight season in their history - but manager Frank Lampard says he has "no fear" about what lies ahead.

"I have no problems with the challenge," he added.

Monday's thrashing was Everton's ninth defeat in 13 away games in the league this season and their 13 remaining games include fixtures against teams chasing European places and the title, including West Ham (away), Manchester United (home), Liverpool (away), Chelsea (home) and Arsenal (away).

Lampard said his players "have to be ready" for their next two games - at home to Wolves (Sunday) and Newcastle (17 March).

"I didn't walk into the building with a magic wand," he added.

"The feeling at this club when I came here was we could be going down. It was clear around the city, it was up to me to change that and I thought we had changed that.

"But this is a test of that. I had 20 years as a player, I had hundreds of periods like this."