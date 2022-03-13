SWPL
Live

Watch: SWPL - Hamilton v Rangers & Glasgow City v Celtic

preview
488
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic

    Well.

    Celtic captain Kelly Clark is now donning Rachel Johnstone's goalkeeper strip. She is in the ground, but wasn't named in the line-up so Clark has to step up.

    Tegan Bowie is on now in defence.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Hamilton Academical 0-0 Rangers

    Captain Brianna Westrup's header slams off the crossbar from a corner kick.

    Rangers are growing into the game and showering the Accies penalty box with cross-balls.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic

    Tyler Toland's free-kick whip is countered by the wind, it evades all, unsurprisingly.

    Celtic have started the brighter, although Anna Vincenti is on the deck in some pain after a tight one-vs-one with Priscilla Chinchilla.

    Celtic don't have another goalkeeper on the bench...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic

    The swirling wind is causing havoc already. City defender Jenna Clark took a few swipes at the ball before eventually clearing the danger.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Hamilton Academical 0-0 Rangers

    Nicola Docherty cuts inside from her right-back position, to set up a powerful strike from distance, however, it was always sailing high.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic

    Glasgow City get things underway.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Hamilton Academical 0-0 Rangers

    Been a rather slow start from Rangers, similar to last week against Partick Thistle.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Hamilton Academical 0-0 Rangers

    Hamilton Academical get us going.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Elsewhere...

    SWPL1

    In today's earlier kick-off's, Spartans won their second Edinburgh derby in two weeks after hammering Hearts 4-0 at Ainslie Park.

    Partick Thistle took the lead at home against Aberdeen, but the visitors came from behind to take all three points.

    Hibernian host Motherwell at the Tony Macaroni Arena at 16:00 (GMT). We'll bring you half-time and full-time updates from that game, too.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. The action

    SWPL1

    At 16:00 (GMT) we have Hamilton hosting Rangers. You can watch that at the top of the page, here.

    Then just 10 minutes later, kick-off at Petershill as leaders Glasgow City welcome third-place Celtic. We will have text commentary for that one, but you can also watch it on BBC Alba.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Hello and welcome

    SWPL1

    Good afternoon, and welcome to our SWPL1 coverage.

    We have two cracking games in store with all of the top three in action.

    Stick with us for line-ups, live text commentary and visuals... what more could you want?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top