Watch: SWPL - Hamilton v Rangers & Glasgow City v Celtic

Well. Celtic captain Kelly Clark is now donning Rachel Johnstone's goalkeeper strip. She is in the ground, but wasn't named in the line-up so Clark has to step up. Tegan Bowie is on now in defence.
Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic
Hamilton Academical 0-0 Rangers
Captain Brianna Westrup's header slams off the crossbar from a corner kick.
Rangers are growing into the game and showering the Accies penalty box with cross-balls.
Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic
Tyler Toland's free-kick whip is countered by the wind, it evades all, unsurprisingly.
Celtic have started the brighter, although Anna Vincenti is on the deck in some pain after a tight one-vs-one with Priscilla Chinchilla.
Celtic don't have another goalkeeper on the bench...
Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic
The swirling wind is causing havoc already. City defender Jenna Clark took a few swipes at the ball before eventually clearing the danger.
Hamilton Academical 0-0 Rangers
Nicola Docherty cuts inside from her right-back position, to set up a powerful strike from distance, however, it was always sailing high.
Glasgow City 0-0 Celtic
Glasgow City get things underway.
Hamilton Academical 0-0 Rangers
Been a rather slow start from Rangers, similar to last week against Partick Thistle.
LINE-UPS from Petershill
Glasgow City v Celtic (16:10)
Hamilton Academical 0-0 Rangers
Hamilton Academical get us going.
Elsewhere...
SWPL1
In today's earlier kick-off's, Spartans won their second Edinburgh derby in two weeks after hammering Hearts 4-0 at Ainslie Park.
Partick Thistle took the lead at home against Aberdeen, but the visitors came from behind to take all three points.
Hibernian host Motherwell at the Tony Macaroni Arena at 16:00 (GMT). We'll bring you half-time and full-time updates from that game, too.
LINE-UPS from New Douglas Park
Hamilton Academical v Rangers (16:00)
The action
SWPL1
At 16:00 (GMT) we have Hamilton hosting Rangers. You can watch that at the top of the page, here.
Then just 10 minutes later, kick-off at Petershill as leaders Glasgow City welcome third-place Celtic. We will have text commentary for that one, but you can also watch it on BBC Alba.
Hello and welcome
SWPL1
Good afternoon, and welcome to our SWPL1 coverage.
We have two cracking games in store with all of the top three in action.
Stick with us for line-ups, live text commentary and visuals... what more could you want?