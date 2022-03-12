Four games in Scottish Championship - radio & text

We have new leaders in the Championship. Killie's 3-1 derby win at Ayr last night means Derek McInnes' side are two points clear in top spot. However, Arbroath can jump back to the summit with a win at Inverness, who have fallen out of title contention after a grim 11-game winless run. You can follow live commentary of that game in the Highlands on Sportsound.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
As it stands in the second tier...
Scottish Championship
We have new leaders in the Championship.
Killie's 3-1 derby win at Ayr last night means Derek McInnes' side are two points clear in top spot.
However, Arbroath can jump back to the summit with a win at Inverness, who have fallen out of title contention after a grim 11-game winless run.
You can follow live commentary of that game in the Highlands on Sportsound.
Morton XI to face Thistle
Morton v Partick Thistle (15:00)
Thistle XI to face Morton
Morton v Partick Thistle (15:00)
What's on the Championship menu?
Scottish Championship
Don't forget about the lower leagues
Don't let Scottish Cup fever make you forget about the drama that is set to unfold in the lower leagues.
Before this weekend's quarter-finals get under way a bit later on, we have three full cards in the Championship, League 1 and League 2 to fill our afternoon.
You can follow the action with the Sportsound team on BBC Radio Scotland FM.
Alternatively, click play at the top of this page and stick with us as we provide goal updates for all the action.