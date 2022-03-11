Live

Rangers reaction & weekend previews

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Quite the week for James Tavernier

    James Tavernier put in another captain's performance last night, and empathically netted his penalty, too.

    He's up for the Europa League player of the week.

    Was his performance last night, better than that against Borussia Dortmund?

    Get on the thumbs to let us know what you think...

  2. VAR in operation at Ibrox

    Following his side's victory in Germany, over Borussia Dortmund in the last round, Van Bronckhorst said this about VAR, "I'm very pro-VAR as it will help the officials in the game".

    VAR decisions went in favour of the home side last night at Ibrox, so I suspect Van Bronckhorst's tune will not have changed on it's introduction into the domestic game.

  4. Praise from the boss

    Allan McGregor had come in for some criticism recently, but Giovanni Van Bronckhorst said last night, “I didn’t have a decision to make. I know how important he can be for the team.

    “Tonight he showed that with a great save for the penalty and also some other crucial saves.

    “I’m very pleased for Allan. He is part of the team – we win together, we lose together. I have full confidence in him and my squad.

    “We just have to continue and make sure we show the same spirit and character we did today in the remaining games we have to play.”

    Giovanni Van Bronckhorst and Allan McGregor shake hands.
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Giovanni Van Bronckhorst was full of praise for his goalkeeper last night, following another fine performance.
  5. McGregor pulls out the stops... again

    How good was this man last night?

    He certainly doesn't play like a 40-year-old, does he?

    Soak up all the stats that back up his superb performances, here.

    Aleksandar Katai takes penalty kick at Ibrox.
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Allan McGregor saved Red Star Belgrade's Aleksandar Katai's penalty to deny the visitors in the first-half.
  6. What was said

    Last night, Rangers manager Giovanni Van Brockhorst told the media, "I'm more than happy with the result."

    He reiterated that the job is far from done, as he said, "Going to Belgrade next week will be hard - maybe even tougher than this - but we are taking a three goal difference with us. This tie isn't over yet."

    And when asked about the shifts in his midfield last night, he replied, "The key in Europe, against top sides, is that you have to be dynamic and versatile in the shapes you play."

  7. About last night...

    Relive the goals, the disallowed goals, the penalty's scored and missed and everything in between by checking out Nick McPheat's match report, here.

  8. Good morning

    We're here after another sensational European night for Rangers at Ibrox.

    We'll have all the reaction from last night, as well as looking forward to the weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-finals, too.

    There's never a dull day in Scottish football, and I doubt today will be any different!

