Rangers reaction & weekend previews

Allan McGregor had come in for some criticism recently, but Giovanni Van Bronckhorst said last night, “I didn’t have a decision to make. I know how important he can be for the team.
“Tonight he showed that with a great save for the penalty and also some other crucial saves.
“I’m very pleased for Allan. He is part of the team – we win together, we lose together. I have full confidence in him and my squad.
“We just have to continue and make sure we show the same spirit and character we did today in the remaining games we have to play.”
McGregor pulls out the stops... again
How good was this man last night?
He certainly doesn't play like a 40-year-old, does he?
Soak up all the stats that back up his superb performances, here.
What was said
Last night, Rangers manager Giovanni Van Brockhorst told the media, "I'm more than happy with the result."
He reiterated that the job is far from done, as he said, "Going to Belgrade next week will be hard - maybe even tougher than this - but we are taking a three goal difference with us. This tie isn't over yet."
And when asked about the shifts in his midfield last night, he replied, "The key in Europe, against top sides, is that you have to be dynamic and versatile in the shapes you play."
About last night...
Relive the goals, the disallowed goals, the penalty's scored and missed and everything in between by checking out Nick McPheat's match report, here.
Good morning
We're here after another sensational European night for Rangers at Ibrox.
We'll have all the reaction from last night, as well as looking forward to the weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-finals, too.
There's never a dull day in Scottish football, and I doubt today will be any different!
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Quite the week for James Tavernier
James Tavernier put in another captain's performance last night, and empathically netted his penalty, too.
He's up for the Europa League player of the week.
Was his performance last night, better than that against Borussia Dortmund?
Get on the thumbs to let us know what you think...
VAR in operation at Ibrox
Following his side's victory in Germany, over Borussia Dortmund in the last round, Van Bronckhorst said this about VAR, "I'm very pro-VAR as it will help the officials in the game".
VAR decisions went in favour of the home side last night at Ibrox, so I suspect Van Bronckhorst's tune will not have changed on it's introduction into the domestic game.
Post update
Praise from the boss
Allan McGregor had come in for some criticism recently, but Giovanni Van Bronckhorst said last night, “I didn’t have a decision to make. I know how important he can be for the team.
“Tonight he showed that with a great save for the penalty and also some other crucial saves.
“I’m very pleased for Allan. He is part of the team – we win together, we lose together. I have full confidence in him and my squad.
“We just have to continue and make sure we show the same spirit and character we did today in the remaining games we have to play.”
McGregor pulls out the stops... again
How good was this man last night?
He certainly doesn't play like a 40-year-old, does he?
Soak up all the stats that back up his superb performances, here.
What was said
Last night, Rangers manager Giovanni Van Brockhorst told the media, "I'm more than happy with the result."
He reiterated that the job is far from done, as he said, "Going to Belgrade next week will be hard - maybe even tougher than this - but we are taking a three goal difference with us. This tie isn't over yet."
And when asked about the shifts in his midfield last night, he replied, "The key in Europe, against top sides, is that you have to be dynamic and versatile in the shapes you play."
About last night...
Relive the goals, the disallowed goals, the penalty's scored and missed and everything in between by checking out Nick McPheat's match report, here.
Good morning
We're here after another sensational European night for Rangers at Ibrox.
We'll have all the reaction from last night, as well as looking forward to the weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-finals, too.
There's never a dull day in Scottish football, and I doubt today will be any different!