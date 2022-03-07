Premier League reaction - Man City thump Man Utd to extend lead

It was a miserable and chastening 90 minutes for Manchester United and few of their players suffered more than captain Harry Maguire.

Maguire was out of position for City's first, inexplicably let the ball go in a goalmouth scramble for Kevin de Bruyne's second and, unfortunately, deflected Riyad Mahrez's effort past David de Gea for the third.

He was also booked for a crude, desperate tackle on De Bruyne and looked like a player whose confidence was non-existent.