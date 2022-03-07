Premier League reaction - Man City thump Man Utd to extend lead

It was a miserable and chastening 90 minutes for Manchester United and few of their players suffered more than captain Harry Maguire.
Maguire was out of position for City's first, inexplicably let the ball go in a goalmouth scramble for Kevin de Bruyne's second and, unfortunately, deflected Riyad Mahrez's effort past David de Gea for the third.
He was also booked for a crude, desperate tackle on De Bruyne and looked like a player whose confidence was non-existent.
The average you gave Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was a measly 2.19 out of 10. If it wasn't for David de Gea it would have been an even more emphatic win for City and the Spanish goalkeeper was your star man for United with 5.08.
Kevin de Bruyne (8.38) was your star man for City after scoring both goals to give the Blues a 2-1 lead at half-time. Riyad Mahrez (7.67) rated highly after scoring twice to seal victory, while Phil Foden (7.32) was third best for City.
Stats show City's dominance in derby win
Man City 4-1 Man Utd
You've seen Phil McNulty and Peter Schmeichel's assessment of Manchester United's dismal derby defeat.
The stats also make pretty grim reading for the Reds...
'Too many players are not good enough or don't care enough'
United were completely outclassed and could have lost by more. Former United goalkeeper Schmeichel, who also played for City, was watching the game for BBC Radio 5 Live and said: "I thought Rangnick should have changed things at half-time. He may have had words, but the second half was worse. At no point were United in the game apart from on the scoreline.
"Far too many players are either not good enough, or don't care enough. Having an interim manager means he can't do much. He knows he's not going to be there, so what can he change?
"Manchester City were majestic, but they haven't had to work that hard for it and I think that will hurt United most."
City remain six points clear of Liverpool having played one game more after a victory that was arguably even more convincing than the scoreline suggests.
Ralf Rangnick's side were without injured Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, as well as Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, who have Covid-19, and found themselves overwhelmed by the quality and intensity of the reigning champions.
Kevin de Bruyne was at the heart of it all. He put City ahead with a crisp early finish then restored their lead before half-time after Jadon Sancho put United level with precise low strike, the Belgian's second hammered home in a goalmouth scramble.
City turned up the tempo after the break and got the goal their vast superiority deserved after 68 minutes when Riyad Mahrez met De Bruyne's corner on the half-volley to beat United keeper David de Gea. The goal came via a deflection off United captain Harry Maguire, who endured a nightmare afternoon.
It got even better for City in the closing moments when Mahrez raced clear to beat De Gea, the goal being given after a lengthy VAR check for offside.
Blues claim the spoils on derby day
ICYMI... there were mixed emotions in Manchester on Sunday as defending champions City not just beat United but enjoyed an emphatic victory over their derby rivals.
The manner of United's defeat has upset many while City enjoyed stretching their lead at the top of the table back to six points.
And to complete a miserable day for the red half of Manchester, Arsenal won at Watford earlier in the day to replace United in the Champions League places.
'Foden sets the tempo' - how Man City 'steamrollered' Man Utd
Man City 4-1 Man Utd
The combination play between Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne played a big part in Manchester City's derby win.
Match of the Day 2's Danny Murphy and Troy Deeney analysed how they managed to cause Manchester United so many problems.
'Maguire looked like a player whose confidence was non-existent'
Man City 4-1 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Etihad Stadium
Stay tuned for all the reaction.