Live

FA Cup reaction and Premier League news conferences

preview
2,886
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Deepak Mahay and Tom Mallows

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Bye and sell'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Boehly-Wyss Chelsea bid to be made in next 72 hours'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'League plan to fast-track Chelsea sale'

    Friday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    The back pages

    Let's have a look at some of today's back pages - with one story dominating...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Quarter-final draw

    There is still one game to go in the fifth round - Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield on Monday - but the quarter-final draw has already been made.

    Middlesbrough's reward for beating Tottenham is a home tie with Chelsea in a repeat of the 1997 final.

    Forest or Huddersfield will host Liverpool, Manchester City travel to Southampton, and Everton's reward for beating Boreham Wood is a match with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

    The games will played on the weekend of 19-20 March.

    Win and you are on your way to Wembley!

    FA Cup quarter-final draw:

    • Crystal Palace v Everton
    • Middlesbrough v Chelsea
    • Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield v Liverpool
    • Southampton v Manchester City
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood

    Boreham Wood's epic FA Cup adventure began back in October and on Thursday night became just the 10th non-league team since 1945 to make it through to the fifth round.

    It is little wonder then that the fans travelled in great number, sang throughout the 90 minutes, and gave the players a rapturous reception at the final whistle.

    Some impressive replica FA Cups on show, too.

    Boreham Wood fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Boreham Wood fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Boreham Wood fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Boreham Wood out but not down

    Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood

    Phil Dawkes

    BBC Sport at Goodison Park

    Goodison Park proved to be the end of the line for Boreham Wood in this season's FA Cup, but for the National League side it has been far more about the journey than the destination.

    A victory on Thursday was always unlikely, despite the desire of romantics - this game a hurdle just too lofty to clear against a weakened but still talent-packed Premier League side.

    But the players, staff and fans of this ambitious club from Hertfordshire still treated the evening like a win from start to finish.

    For almost an hour they gave one of English football's most decorated sides - one 78 places above them on the football ladder - the jitters, leaving more than a few home fans to wonder at half-time if the unthinkable might just happen.

    Read more from our colleague Phil Dawkes here.

    Luke Garrard
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Watch: Rondon's double sends Everton through

    Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood

    Don't just read about it, watch it!

    All the best bits from Everton's win at Goodison Park below.

    Video content

    Video caption: Highlights: Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Mykolenko captains Toffees

    Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood

    There were also emotional scenes before kick-off, with both sets of players coming on to the field with Ukrainian flags in support of the country and its people following the invasion by Russia.

    The theme to Z Cars - the traditional anthem by which teams come out at Goodison - then switched to John Lennon's 'Imagine', with the players holding aloft a banner together that read: 'Imagine all the people, sharing all the world'.

    In another sign of solidarity, Everton's captain for the night was Ukrainian international full-back Vitalii Mykolenko.

    Video content

    Video caption: Everton and Boreham Wood in emotional Ukraine tribute
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Toffees through to quarter-finals

    Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood

    Let's start at Goodison Park, where Everton overcame a gallant Boreham Wood side to make it through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

    The Hertfordshire club have been the story of this season's tournament so far and went into half-time level after restricting Everton to only a handful of chances.

    The Toffees improved after the break however as two goals from Salomon Rondon - the first a near-post finish, the second a powerful far post header - sent them through to the last eight and brought Boreham Wood's fairy tale FA Cup run to an end.

    Salomon Rondon celebrating a goal against Boreham Wood
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Good morning

    Welcome to a another busy football live page Friday!

    There's plenty to look back on after an eventful week of FA Cup fifth round action.

    We will also build-up to this weekend's Premier League matches with updates from FIFTEEN manager news conferences.

    Let's waste no more time and get started....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top