FA Cup reaction and Premier League news conferences

Let's have a look at some of today's back pages - with one story dominating...
Quarter-final draw
There is still one game to go in the fifth round - Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield on Monday - but the quarter-final draw has already been made.
Middlesbrough's reward for beating Tottenham is a home tie with Chelsea in a repeat of the 1997 final.
Forest or Huddersfield will host Liverpool, Manchester City travel to Southampton, and Everton's reward for beating Boreham Wood is a match with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
The games will played on the weekend of 19-20 March.
Win and you are on your way to Wembley!
FA Cup quarter-final draw:
Crystal Palace v Everton
Middlesbrough v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield v Liverpool
Southampton v Manchester City
Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood
Boreham Wood's epic FA Cup adventure began back in October and on Thursday night became just the 10th non-league team since 1945 to make it through to the fifth round.
It is little wonder then that the fans travelled in great number, sang throughout the 90 minutes, and gave the players a rapturous reception at the final whistle.
Some impressive replica FA Cups on show, too.
Boreham Wood out but not down
Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood
Phil Dawkes
BBC Sport at Goodison Park
Goodison Park proved to be the end of the line for Boreham Wood in this season's FA Cup, but for the National League side it has been far more about the journey than the destination.
A victory on Thursday was always unlikely, despite the desire of romantics - this game a hurdle just too lofty to clear against a weakened but still talent-packed Premier League side.
But the players, staff and fans of this ambitious club from Hertfordshire still treated the evening like a win from start to finish.
For almost an hour they gave one of English football's most decorated sides - one 78 places above them on the football ladder - the jitters, leaving more than a few home fans to wonder at half-time if the unthinkable might just happen.
All the best bits from Everton's win at Goodison Park below.
Mykolenko captains Toffees
Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood
There were also emotional scenes before kick-off, with both sets of players coming on to the field with Ukrainian flags in support of the country and its people following the invasion by Russia.
The theme to Z Cars - the traditional anthem by which teams come out at Goodison - then switched to John Lennon's 'Imagine', with the players holding aloft a banner together that read: 'Imagine all the people, sharing all the world'.
In another sign of solidarity, Everton's captain for the night was Ukrainian international full-back Vitalii Mykolenko.
The Hertfordshire club have been the story of this season's tournament so far and went into half-time level after restricting Everton to only a handful of chances.
The Toffees improved after the break however as two goals from Salomon Rondon - the first a near-post finish, the second a powerful far post header - sent them through to the last eight and brought Boreham Wood's fairy tale FA Cup run to an end.
Good morning
Welcome to a another busy football live page Friday!
There's plenty to look back on after an eventful week of FA Cup fifth round action.
We will also build-up to this weekend's Premier League matches with updates from FIFTEEN manager news conferences.
Star
Telegraph
Times
Crystal Palace v Everton
Middlesbrough v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield v Liverpool
Southampton v Manchester City
'Bye and sell'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Boehly-Wyss Chelsea bid to be made in next 72 hours'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'League plan to fast-track Chelsea sale'
Friday's back pages
The Times
The back pages
Good morning
Welcome to a another busy football live page Friday!
There's plenty to look back on after an eventful week of FA Cup fifth round action.
We will also build-up to this weekend's Premier League matches with updates from FIFTEEN manager news conferences.
Let's waste no more time and get started....