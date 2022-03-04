FA Cup reaction and Premier League news conferences

There is still one game to go in the fifth round - Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield on Monday - but the quarter-final draw has already been made.

Middlesbrough's reward for beating Tottenham is a home tie with Chelsea in a repeat of the 1997 final.

Forest or Huddersfield will host Liverpool, Manchester City travel to Southampton, and Everton's reward for beating Boreham Wood is a match with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The games will played on the weekend of 19-20 March.

Win and you are on your way to Wembley!

FA Cup quarter-final draw: