Premier League and Champions League reaction

Leeds boss Marcelo Biesla, speaking to MOTD: "My reaction is disappointment given the result we have obtained.

"It has been difficult for us to adapt to the opponents and it has been difficult for us to get the ball to our forwards with clarity.

"We need to defend better and attack better - both things. We will fight to defend our position."

Bielsa says Leeds are in a relegation fight and he is "worried" after the 6-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

Leeds conceded three goals in each half at Anfield on their way to a third straight defeat that leaves them just three points above the bottom three.

"A result like today you can't explain it with the absences," said Bielsa.

"We are fighting relegation. Of course it worries me, how is it not going to?" he added.

