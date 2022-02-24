Premier League and Champions League reaction

After his two spot-kicks against Leeds, Mohamed Salah is the third Liverpool player to score multiple first-half penalties in a Premier League match, after Robbie Fowler against Sheffield United in 2007 and Steven Gerrard against Leicester in 2015.
SMS Message: Imagine winning 43 points out of the last 45, unbeaten in 4 months, everyone waxing lyrical about you, and you lose one game, just one, and Liverpool are on top of you. That is how good we are, and so underrated, overlooked and underestimated. from Anon
Imagine winning 43 points out of the last 45, unbeaten in 4 months, everyone waxing lyrical about you, and you lose one game, just one, and Liverpool are on top of you. That is how good we are, and so underrated, overlooked and underestimated.
Leeds 'fighting relegation' - Bielsa
Liverpool 6-0 Leeds
Leeds boss Marcelo Biesla, speaking to MOTD: "My reaction is disappointment given the result we have obtained.
"It has been difficult for us to adapt to the opponents and it has been difficult for us to get the ball to our forwards with clarity.
"We need to defend better and attack better - both things. We will fight to defend our position."
Bielsa says Leeds are in a relegation fight and he is "worried" after the 6-0 thrashing at Liverpool.
Leeds conceded three goals in each half at Anfield on their way to a third straight defeat that leaves them just three points above the bottom three.
"A result like today you can't explain it with the absences," said Bielsa.
"We are fighting relegation. Of course it worries me, how is it not going to?" he added.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to MOTD: "It can happen. If you are really on it and go through all the difficult spells in the game that we did but you think about the start. We had three days to prepare it and tell the boys how big the difference is between Leeds and the other teams.
"It can happen, but I didn't expect it. It is really difficult to defend man marking against us for 90 minutes. You cannot defend Mo Salah in all challenges of a game. That is the problem Leeds has and that is why the result is the result.
"We have 10 days until we play the next league game and we have two games in-between in completely different competitions, one is a final and the other I don't even know, a quarter-final or a last 16 and they will be different games and we have to be ready for them as well."
On title race: "It is three points until the weekend and then City will probably win and then it will be six points. If we win all our games pretty much there will be a chance for us..
"I think for people outside it is better to have three or six point gap than to have a 20 or 30-point gap so it is more exciting but we have to win a lot of the games against all the difficult opponents and that will be a tricky task. We will give it a try."
Alarm bells sounding for Leeds
Liverpool 6-0 Leeds
Leeds are as deeply in a relegation battle as Liverpool are in a title race after a humiliating defeat on Merseyside.
Marcelo Bielsa's side started the day with a five-point cushion but this dispiriting result - coupled with Burnley's win over Tottenham - means they are just three points above the bottom three having played more games than the trio immediately below them.
With forward Patrick Bamford - who scored 17 goals last season - England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper all out with long-term injuries, it all points to worrying times at Elland Road.
Bielsa's side have conceded 56 goals this season - the highest number in the Premier League - including 31 in the past nine matches.
It is an alarming statistic that urgently requires addressing if their second season in the Premier League since winning promotion in 2020 is not to end in a return to a division they spent so long trying to escape.
Liverpool beat Leeds to cut Man City lead
Liverpool 6-0 Leeds
Rampant Liverpool closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to three points after cruising to a sixth Premier League win in a row at Leeds United's expense at a raucous Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp's side warmed up for Sunday's Carabao Cup final with an utterly dominant display that included three goals in 20 first-half minutes.
Two of those came from penalties by Mohamed Salah, who also set up defender Joel Matip for his first goal since December 2020.
Sadio Mane added two late goals and Virgil van Dijk scored with an added-time header.
The margin of Liverpool's win means they have a superior goal difference to title rivals City, who they are due to meet on 9 April at Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool now have a difference of +50 compared to Pep Guardiola's side's +46, with both teams having played 26 games.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "It has been difficult all season talking about fine margins. We've not been far away all season. We are beginning to get the details right.
"People are ready to play and taking on the challenge. We never overthought the table. Not because I am naïve. I believe in the players. When we are right we can compete with everyone. Statistically we are strong during the second-half of the season.
"I know what we do and how we do it. I have great trust in our players. After the Leeds game, we agreed it wasn’t us.
"Our focus is on us. That won’t change. Every season is a tough season for us. Nine points out of six games, including four against the top four. Could we back up the display from Brighton. I was very pleased with that."
'Maybe there is something wrong'
Burnley 1-0 Tottenham
More from Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after the game: "In the last five games we’ve lost four. This is reality. Not the performance. We lost four of the last five, nobody deserves this situation, this is the reality. I came in to try to improve the situation but maybe in this moment, I don’t know. I’m not so good to improve it. It is very frustrating. Working hard, working a lot and trying to get out the best of players. Too honest to close my eyes.
"On Saturday we play another game, it’s the moment to see the situation and make an assessment, really frustrated, not used to seeing these situations.
"I’m trying to do everything but the situation is not changing.
"In the last five games, we are playing like we are in relegation this is the reality, maybe there is something wrong, I want to take responsibility, if I have that, I’m open for every decision.
"I want to help Tottenham from first day I arrive. Also to take my salary. It is not right at this moment."
Burnley on the rise
Burnley 1-0 Tottenham
Many people thought Burnley were dead and buried.
But Sean Dyche kept saying results would come, and six points in the space of a few days has changed the complexion of their season and the relegation battle.
They are now just two points from safety. Will they survive? Dyche, once again, deserves immense credit.
Explosive Conte
Burnley 1-0 Tottenham
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has suggested he may not be the right man to manage the club.
Spurs lost for the fourth time in five Premier League games as Ben Mee's 71st-minute header boosted Burnley's battle against relegation.
At the final whistle, a disappointed Conte, 52, headed straight to the dressing room on his own.
And he said: "I came here to help the club and if the problem could be the coach I'm ready to go, no problem."
Burnley secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in 13 months as skipper Ben Mee scored the only goal to beat Tottenham at a rain-lashed Turf Moor.
Mee rose above Cristian Romero to meet Josh Brownhill's 71st-minute far-post free-kick perfectly and send it back past Hugo Lloris and into the far corner.
It secured a victory that takes Burnley to within two points of safety given their better goal difference - and within striking distance of three of the four sides immediately above them, given Sean Dyche's side still have games in hand.
Burnley could even afford Jay Rodriguez to miss a glorious chance to wrap up victory seven minutes from time when he turned the ball over from three yards with the goal at his mercy.
