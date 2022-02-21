Premier League reaction as Man Utd & Wolves win

Leeds United demonstrated every facet of exactly what they are in another Elland Road thrill ride.

Marcelo Bielsa's side can be called many things but never dull.

Leeds showed their defensive frailty in the first half when Diego Llorente failed miserably to mark Maguire at a corner, the situation not helped by keeper Meslier's 'in-out' hokey-cokey that left him in no man's land.

They were exposed again when Victor Lindelof strode out of defence to tee up Sancho for the perfect cross on to Fernandes' head to send clouds of gloom over Elland Road, to accompany those depositing constant heavy rain on a pitch left carrying surface water.

What we saw then was the bold, attacking bravery that has made Leeds, under Bielsa, one of the most exciting teams to watch since their return to the Premier League.

They pulled the situation around but there was never a sense that they were in complete control, secure against an attacking counterpunch and so it proved as Manchester United inflicted further punishment.

Leeds and Bielsa cannot get midfield lynchpin Kalvin Phillips, main marksman Patrick Bamford and defender Liam Cooper back quick enough, just to ease those worries of dropping into relegation trouble.