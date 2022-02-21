Premier League reaction as Man Utd & Wolves win

Leeds United demonstrated every facet of exactly what they are in another Elland Road thrill ride.
Marcelo Bielsa's side can be called many things but never dull.
Leeds showed their defensive frailty in the first half when Diego Llorente failed miserably to mark Maguire at a corner, the situation not helped by keeper Meslier's 'in-out' hokey-cokey that left him in no man's land.
They were exposed again when Victor Lindelof strode out of defence to tee up Sancho for the perfect cross on to Fernandes' head to send clouds of gloom over Elland Road, to accompany those depositing constant heavy rain on a pitch left carrying surface water.
What we saw then was the bold, attacking bravery that has made Leeds, under Bielsa, one of the most exciting teams to watch since their return to the Premier League.
They pulled the situation around but there was never a sense that they were in complete control, secure against an attacking counterpunch and so it proved as Manchester United inflicted further punishment.
Leeds and Bielsa cannot get midfield lynchpin Kalvin Phillips, main marksman Patrick Bamford and defender Liam Cooper back quick enough, just to ease those worries of dropping into relegation trouble.
'It was never boring'
Leeds 2-4 Man Utd
Manchester United
Let's hear a bit more reaction from the Manchester United boss now...
'Perfect response'
Leeds 2-4 Man Utd
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick said his side's 4-2 win at Leeds was the "perfect response" to reports of unrest in his squad.
Manchester United's victory came in three phases - the control of the first half, the shock of Leeds United's quick one-two, then the recovery to finally close out the victory they deserved.
This was always going to be a test of mettle and for a spell after the break when Leeds scored those two quick goals and were winning all the 50-50s in this most raucous of environments, it looked like they would not come through the examination unscathed.
Manchester United's players looked shell-shocked at the turn of events that allowed Leeds, who looked deflated at half-time, to revive themselves and even threaten a victory that would have been the sweetest of all for the home fans, who made their dislike of the visitors clear before, during and after this game.
Manager Rangnick, however, deserves credit for the changes that restored Manchester United's equilibrium, Fred coming on to put them back in front and another substitute, Elanga, snuffing out any hope Leeds had of a point with the fourth.
Manchester United will feel they deserved the win over the whole piece, but they were fragile at times and were rocking under Leeds attacks until Fred silenced the crowd, albeit temporarily.
There were unsavoury scenes when Elanga needed to be attended to after being hit by missiles thrown from the crowd following Fred's goal, but he was able to regain his composure to such an extent that he struck the final blow in the closing moments.
Manchester United enjoyed their second win in a week and sit fourth, four points behind Chelsea and four ahead of fifth-placed West Ham, but know they need to keep winning with Arsenal four points behind in sixth with three games in hand.
Man Utd survive Leeds fightback
Leeds 2-4 Man Utd
So let's kick this off with the big story splashed on some of the back pages this morning...
Manchester United survived a stirring Leeds United comeback at an emotional Elland Road to claim a crucial victory and maintain their grip on a top-four place in the Premier League.
In the first game in front of fans between the two old rivals at Elland Road since October 2003, they produced a fitting spectacle played out in a deluge and a predictably thunderous atmosphere.
Manchester United were in complete control at the break after goals from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.
Leeds levelled after two goals in two second-half minutes from Rodrigo and Raphinha but United fought back and Fred and Anthony Elanga sealed the points.
Leeds show all their faces
Leeds 2-4 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick said his side's 4-2 win at Leeds was the "perfect response" to reports of unrest in his squad.
A story in the Mirror on Thursday suggested skipper Harry Maguire and forward Cristiano Ronaldo were "embroiled in a power struggle" over the club's captaincy.
"We knew that it was an important win today," said Rangnick.
"That was the best possible answer the team could give."
Read more here.
Sancho turns it on again...
Leeds 2-4 Man Utd
Jadon Sancho put in another excellent display as he appears to be turning the corner at Manchester United.
The Match of the Day 2 boys were clearly impressed by the England winger...
When passions spill over
Leeds 2-4 Man Utd
Here's a snapshot of those unsavoury scenes my colleague Phil is referring to.
Anthony Elanga had to receive treatment from United's medical department after being hit by missiles thrown from the crowd.
Revenge will have been sweet, however, as Elanga struck the killer blow with the fourth goal late on...
So let's kick this off with the big story splashed on some of the back pages this morning...
Manchester United survived a stirring Leeds United comeback at an emotional Elland Road to claim a crucial victory and maintain their grip on a top-four place in the Premier League.
In the first game in front of fans between the two old rivals at Elland Road since October 2003, they produced a fitting spectacle played out in a deluge and a predictably thunderous atmosphere.
Manchester United were in complete control at the break after goals from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.
Leeds levelled after two goals in two second-half minutes from Rodrigo and Raphinha but United fought back and Fred and Anthony Elanga sealed the points.
