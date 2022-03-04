Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Saturday's available commentaries

    All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Stockport County (17:20 GMT) - BBC Radio Surrey

    Barnet v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent

    Chesterfield v Southend United - BBC Essex

    Grimsby Town v Woking - BBC Radio Humberside & BBC Radio Surrey

    Notts County v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Nottingham & BBC Radio Somerset

    Solihull Moors v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Norfolk

    Torquay United v Bromley - BBC Radio Devon

    National League North

    Boston United v Leamington - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Gateshead v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Hereford v York City - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester & BBC Radio York

    National League South

    Dartford v Dorking Wanderers - BBC Radio Kent

    Maidstone United v Hungerford Town - BBC Radio Kent

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top