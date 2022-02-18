Premier League build-up & news conferences

Norwich are four points from safety, with 17th-place Newcastle having also played one game less than the Canaries.

But manager Dean Smith says his side must have "belief" when they travel to high-flying Liverpool on Saturday.

"You have to have belief that you’re capable of going there and getting a result," said Smith.

"We’ve had positive moments against top teams.

"We know the threats Liverpool have got, but we have to balance how we’re going to attack and score goals."