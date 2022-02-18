Premier League build-up & news conferences

Norwich are four points from safety, with 17th-place Newcastle having also played one game less than the Canaries.
But manager Dean Smith says his side must have "belief" when they travel to high-flying Liverpool on Saturday.
"You have to have belief that you’re capable of going there and getting a result," said Smith.
"We’ve had positive moments against top teams.
"We know the threats Liverpool have got, but we have to balance how we’re going to attack and score goals."
Idah out for the season - Smith
Liverpool v Norwich City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Norwich City
Norwich City striker Adam Idah has received his scan results after reporting knee and ankle issues, and it's not good news.
"Adam will be out for the season, so that’s a big blow for us," said Canaries boss Dean Smith.
"Mathias had another 60 minutes in a practice game in the week. He’s getting back to the levels."
Smith incoming
Liverpool v Norwich City (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Now then, time to hear from our first Premier League manager of the morning.
Norwich City's Dean Smith is in the hot seat...
Gossip - Mbappe considering Liverpool move instead of Real?
We all love some transfer rumours don't we?
Let's take a look at the latest...
France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, is believed to have had his head turned when it comes to moving to Liverpool after being underwhelmed by Real Madrid's display during their Champions League match with Paris St-Germain. (Sport, via Star)
Manchester United's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, could find himself teaming up with arch-rival and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, next season at Paris St-Germain.(Mirror)
West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, has seen his hopes of joining Chelsea hit after Thomas Tuchel decided to integrate English midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, into the Blues' first team next season. (Standard)
Onto to some football action now and it was a terrific night for Rangers in the Europa League.
The Glasgow club earned an incredible first-leg victory at Borussia Dortmund to put themselves firmly in the driving seat for a Europa League last-16 place.
The visitors stunned the German giants when James Tavernier's penalty was followed by Alfredo Morelos' tap-in.
John Lundstram's fantastic strike made it three, but Jude Bellingham replied instantly with a fine drive of his own.
Dan-Axel Zagadou's own-goal restored the three-goal lead before Raphael Guerreiro gave Dortmund a lifeline.
The game's first five goals came in an astonishing 16-minute spell across the end of the first half and the start of the second period, as Rangers continually sliced through a fragile Dortmund side who currently sit second in the Bundesliga.
-
'It's only half-time'
Celtic 1-3 Bodo/Glimt
Speaking after the game, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: "It's only half-time. There's another game to go and we'll go there, play our football, and see what we do.
"We got ourselves back into the game. They've taken a shot from outside the box that's taken a deflection. Those things happen in football.
"In a game of football goals change the context of the game and that happened tonight."
Celtic face uphill task after home defeat
Celtic 1-3 Bodo/Glimt
It was a disappointing night for Rangers' rivals Celtic, who were beaten by Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.
Runar Espejord knocked the Norwegian champions into an early lead before Amahl Pellegrino finished a neat move.
Daizen Maeda brought the tie back to life, but Hugo Vetlesen's deflected shot immediately flattened the atmosphere in Glasgow.
Celtic face a difficult task in the second leg in Norway if they are to reach the last 16.
Read more here.
'We are not through'
Borussia Dortmund 2-4 Rangers
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst called for calm after his side earned a momentous Europa League victory at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.
The Ibrox side take a two-goal lead into next Thursday's knockout play-off second leg after netting four goals at a stunned Signal Iduna Park.
Van Bronckhorst expressed his pride at the result, but was keen to stress the tie is only at the halfway stage.
"It is a great night, but only a great night," the Dutchman said post-match.
Van Bronckhorst added: "We are not through to the next round, which is what we want. We know we have to have a good performance next week as well."
Read more here.
