European reaction after Celtic & Rangers play

  1. Celtic stunned

    Celtic made their first match in the Europa Conference League one to forget as they put in an out of character home performance against Bodo/Glimt.

    They will require a vastly improved showing in the Arctic Circle next week but Ange Postecoglou insists there is "still an opportunity for Celtic."

    Read all about it, HERE.

    Callum McGregor, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor despair in Celtic defeat.
    Copyright: SNS
    Callum McGregor (left), Cameron Carter-Vickers (centre) and Greg Taylor (right) despair in Celtic defeat.
  2. Delight in Dortmund

    Rangers romped to one of the greatest away results in Europe for a Scottish side last night as they put four past German giants, Borussia Dortmund in their own backyard.

    Their Europa League dream is still very much alive as they head into the reverse leg at Ibrox on Thursday, 4-2 up.

    Read the report HERE.

    John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield celebrate for Rangers.
    Copyright: SNS
    John Lundstram (left), Ryan Jack (centre) and Scott Arfield (right) celebreate a historic European night for Rangers.
  3. Celtic 'lacked composure'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: The Daily Mail
  4. Rangers 'create Europa shockwaves'

    Friday's back pages

    The Courier Sport back page
    Copyright: The Courier
  5. The papers

    Let's have a wee look at some of the back pages from this morning's newspapers.

    No surprise who is dominating them...

  6. Good morning

    Hello and welcome!

    Be honest, who predicted two away wins last night?

    We'll catch up on Celtic and Rangers' European outings last night, while also looking ahead to another weekend of Scottish football action.

    Stick with us!

