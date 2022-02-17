Live

Champions League reaction

preview
4
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    It is Thursday, which means it is almost the weekend. You're nearly there!

    It also means the end of another Champions League week, but don't worry, there's more action in the Europa League and Europa Conference League tonight.

    Also, we'll start looking ahead to the Premier League with some news conferences tonight.

    But first, wasn't it great to hear that famous music again this week? Liverpool edged past Inter in the end, but Bayern Munich faced more difficulty against FC Salzburg.

    We'll dive into last night's games this morning.

    Liverpool
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Salah
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Salzburg
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top