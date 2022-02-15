Champions League build-up & Klopp news conference

Sporting Lisbon fans jokingly refer to it as "the best moment of the week".
That is not when their team take to the pitch, but instead when manager Ruben Amorim speaks. Given how successful the Portuguese giants have been lately, it just highlights how much Amorim is revered by the green half of Lisbon. The club's supporters have even started a social media account where they count down the days to his news conferences.
The 37-year-old former international, merely a week older than Cristiano Ronaldo - his team-mate at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups - has revolutionised the art of managerial communication and brought a breath of fresh air to a country whose football discussions are mostly dominated by rivalry nonsense.
'He is a showman'
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid (20:00 GMT)
While Messi's pedigree is undoubted, Real Madrid have a South American talisman of their own...
Can Messi make the difference?
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid (20:00 GMT)
When PSG signed Messi, it was not to help them reclaim the Ligue 1 title - it was so they could win the Champions League.
PSG are yet to win the Champions League in a decade of Qatari ownership and subsequent heavy investment, with the 2020 final defeat against Bayern Munich the closest they have come.
They have three of the best forwards in world football - Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
PSG rejected a £137m Real Madrid bid for Mbappe last summer despite the fact he can leave on a free transfer in July - so this could be the only season they have that frontline.
Plus with Messi turning 35 this summer, they will not have too many campaigns with the Argentine.
The move could be mutually beneficial too, with Messi hoping to win his first Champions League since 2015 after leaving a Barcelona team that got worse every year.
The heavyweights meet in Paris
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid (20:00 GMT)
The other game taking place tonight could be a bit tasty...
Neymar could play his first game for Paris St-Germain since November when they host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.
The Brazilian is back in training after suffering an ankle injury.
Ex-Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is PSG's only absentee as he continues to struggle with a calf problem.
"Given the players involved this could have been the final," said PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Klopp incoming...
Inter Milan v Liverpool (Weds, 20:00 GMT)
Just as a heads up Liverpool fans, we're expecting to hear from Jurgen Klopp around 14:00.
Stay tuned for updates...
'Technical problems'
Here's a short video to remind you what happened...
Remember the re-draw?
Who remembers the draw for the last 16?
Well it had to be done twice after mistakes were made in the original draw.
Manchester United were excluded from the pot of possible opponents for Atletico Madrid, and Liverpool included instead. But it should have been the other way around.
The entire draw was redone, leaving some teams with tougher ties and others with "easier" games.
United were initially due to play one of the tournament favourites in Paris St-Germain - Cristiano Ronaldo v Messi as it was briefly billed before the problems emerged.
Your complete last 16 guide
A clean sweep of English teams but no Barcelona. No away goals either.
The Champions League last 16 starts this week with Paris St-Germain v Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City on Tuesday.
You can jog your memory on who is still in it and what to look out for here.
Early team news
Sporting Lisbon v Man City (20:00 GMT)
Manchester City will again be without record signing Jack Grealish as they face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.
The England international missed the 4-0 win at Norwich on Saturday after a recurrence of the shin problem he suffered at Aston Villa last season.
Manager Pep Guardiola says the injury is not serious.
"He is better but for tomorrow he is not available, along with Cole Palmer and Gabriel (Jesus)," said Guardiola.
The man behind the Sporting revolution
Sporting Lisbon v Man City (20:00 GMT)
Marcus Alves
BBC Sport
Eyes on the prize
Sporting Lisbon v Man City (20:00 GMT)
Is this Manchester City's holy grail?
City have won every domestic trophy in recent years but the Champions League is the one that remains out of reach.
Pep Guardiola's side reached their first final last season, but they were narrowly beaten by Chelsea.
Can they go one better this season? First, they must overcome Sporting Lisbon in the last 16...
Good afternoon
Big Ears is back!
The Champions League last 16 kicks off tonight and English champions Manchester City are in action in Portugal.
Liverpool play tomorrow and we'll be hearing from Jurgen Klopp a bit later on.
Stay tuned for more...