Champions League build-up & Klopp news conference

When PSG signed Messi, it was not to help them reclaim the Ligue 1 title - it was so they could win the Champions League.

PSG are yet to win the Champions League in a decade of Qatari ownership and subsequent heavy investment, with the 2020 final defeat against Bayern Munich the closest they have come.

They have three of the best forwards in world football - Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG rejected a £137m Real Madrid bid for Mbappe last summer despite the fact he can leave on a free transfer in July - so this could be the only season they have that frontline.

Plus with Messi turning 35 this summer, they will not have too many campaigns with the Argentine.

The move could be mutually beneficial too, with Messi hoping to win his first Champions League since 2015 after leaving a Barcelona team that got worse every year.