Scottish Women's Premier League
SWPL1: Celtic v Hearts

preview
Matthew Reed

  1. HALF-TIME Celtic 1-0 Hearts

    Caitlin Hayes bullet header has the home side in front but since then it's been less than stellar from last season's runners-up.

    Hearts have defended resolutely since going behind and even got up the pitch in the closing stages of the first half. Maybe there's more for them in second half?

  2. Post update

    Celtic 1-0 Hearts

    More solid play from Hearts.

    Since that first goal went in they've looked pretty secure at the back.

  3. Post update

    Celtic 1-0 Hearts

    It's been better from Hearts in the last 10 minutes.

    Holding their shape welk and moving the ball around more swiftly.

  4. Post update

    Celtic 1-0 Hearts

    The home side are continuing to control the play and probe for a second.

    Hearts are struggling to get out of their own half. You feel it could be a long afternoon for the away side.

  5. GOAL Celtic 1-0 Hearts

    Caitlin Hayes

    A towering back-post header from the Celtic defender gives the home side a perfect start.

  6. KICK-OFF

    Celtic 0-0 Hearts

    We're underway at the Penny Cars Stadium.

    Remember you can watch live at the top of this page.

