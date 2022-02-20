SWPL1: Celtic v Hearts

Caitlin Hayes bullet header has the home side in front but since then it's been less than stellar from last season's runners-up. Hearts have defended resolutely since going behind and even got up the pitch in the closing stages of the first half. Maybe there's more for them in second half?
HALF-TIME Celtic 1-0 Hearts
Celtic 1-0 Hearts
More solid play from Hearts.
Since that first goal went in they've looked pretty secure at the back.
Celtic 1-0 Hearts
It's been better from Hearts in the last 10 minutes.
Holding their shape welk and moving the ball around more swiftly.
Celtic 1-0 Hearts
The home side are continuing to control the play and probe for a second.
Hearts are struggling to get out of their own half. You feel it could be a long afternoon for the away side.
GOAL Celtic 1-0 Hearts
Caitlin Hayes
A towering back-post header from the Celtic defender gives the home side a perfect start.
KICK-OFF
Celtic 0-0 Hearts
We're underway at the Penny Cars Stadium.
