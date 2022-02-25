Scottish Championship live
Live

Watch: Scottish Championship - Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

preview
1,283
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Amy Canavan

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Well fought' first half

    HT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Leanne Crichton

    Ex-Scotland international on BBC Sportscene

    Quote Message: Both sides have had their fair share of the half. They know what is at stake, they are desperate for the three points. It's been a well fought encounter.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. HALF-TIME

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    An enthralling instalment of Friday night football so far.

    Hamilton started the brighter and got their just rewards through a fabulous Josh Mullin half-volley.

    Arguably against the run of play, Inverness got back on level terms through Sam Pearson's strike.

    All to play for in the second-half.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. CLOSE!

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Hamilton work it well down the left, if David Moyo gambles an inch further, then it's a certain goal.

    Small margins.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    It's got a little bit scrappier as half-time looms.

    Stuart Taylor is audible on the Hamilton sidelines.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Cries of a penalty for Inverness.

    Robbie Deas feels he was sandwiched by two Hamilton players, with David Moyo potentially being too forceful.

    Alan Muir was not for it.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    It's been wave after wave of Hamilton attack since Inverness equalised.

    Cameron Mackay couldn't have seen much of Lewis Spence's strike but nonetheless, the goalkeeper made a terrific save.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. GOAL Hamilton 1-1 INVERNESS

    Sam Pearson

    What did I just say?

    Ryan Fulton's initial save from Aaron Doran's shot is superb but Sam Pearson is quickest to react and fires home his first Inverness goal and their equaliser, from an acute angle.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Hamilton 1-0 Inverness CT

    Inverness have failed to test Ryan Fulton in the Hamilton goal.

    Reece McAlear is the next name in Alan Muir's book.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Hamilton 1-0 Inverness CT

    Inverness were given the advantage by Alan Muir but Austin Samuels effort was deflected wide.

    Muir went back and booked Daniel O'Reilly for a late challenge.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Hamilton 1-0 Inverness CT

    There has never been a goalless draw between these sides, you say, Liam?

    That impressive streak continues tonight, and what a finish to preserve that tradition.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. GOAL HAMILTON 1-0 Inverness CT

    Josh Mullin

    What a strike!

    Steve Lawson drives to the byeline, his cross isn't cleared by Inverness and Josh Mullin finds himself with time and space.

    With a little bit of luck, he tees up a half-volley and sweeps his strike away from Cameron Mackay in goal.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. CHANCE!

    Hamilton 0-0 Inverness CT

    Kai Kennedy plopped a delightful cross on the head of Josh Mullin, but he fails to direct his header on target.

    First chance of the night.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Hamilton 0-0 Inverness CT

    Hamilton started the brighter but Inverness have slowly built their way into the game, here. Kai Kennedy seeing a lot of the ball on the left flank, already.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Hamilton 0-0 Inverness CT

    Kai Kennedy bursts onto a Kirk Broadfoot mistake but it amounts to nothing.

    A big sigh of relief from the veteran.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. KICK-OFF

    Hamilton 0-0 Inverness CT

    Referee Alan Muir peeps his whistle and we are underway at New Douglas Park.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. A lot riding on tonight

    Hamilton v Inverness CT (19:30)

    Steven Naismith

    Former Scotland internationalist on BBC Sportscene

    Quote Message: At this stage in the season, so much can happen with three points. So much rides on these types of games.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. 'Close encounter' beckons

    Hamilton v Inverness CT (19:30)

    Leanne Crichton

    Ex-Scotland international on BBC Sportscene

    Quote Message: I think it will be a really close encounter. Hamilton are unbeaten in four but Inverness are probably feeling the pressure they could go ten games tonight without a win.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Inverness winless in last nine

    Hamilton v Inverness CT (19:30)

    Inverness haven’t picked up three points since their 6-1 dismantling of Greenock Morton on 11th December, ten games ago.

    Ayr United got the better of Billy Dodds’ side last weekend in a 2-1 victory at the Caledonian Stadium.

    Billy Dodds, Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager.
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Billy Dodds hasn't seen his side win since mid-December.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Hamilton finding their groove?

    Hamilton v Inverness CT (19:30)

    Hamilton have only lost once this calendar year – a 1-0 defeat to Dunfermline – and are undefeated in their last four.

    Their weekend win over Greenock Morton pulled them level with Dougie Imrie’s side on 30 points – seven clear of Dunfermline in ninth.

    Hamilton Head Coach, Stuart Taylor.
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Stuart Taylor's side are unbeaten in their last four games.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Previously...

    Hamilton v Inverness CT (19:30)

    Inverness will be hoping it’s third time lucky tonight, as Hamilton have come out on top in their two previous encounters this season, thanks to a 2-1 score line.

    Tight affairs they were, the last clash in December saw all three goals scored within a 17-minute window in the second half.

    Cameron Harper fired Inverness ahead before David Moyo equalised, while Andy Winter’s 82nd minute goal completed the turnover.

    Hamilton Academical players celebrate a goal against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Hamilton celebrate coming from behind to beat Inverness in December.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top