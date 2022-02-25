Watch: Scottish Championship - Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

An enthralling instalment of Friday night football so far. Hamilton started the brighter and got their just rewards through a fabulous Josh Mullin half-volley. Arguably against the run of play, Inverness got back on level terms through Sam Pearson's strike. All to play for in the second-half.
Live Reporting
Amy Canavan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
'Well fought' first half
HT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Leanne Crichton
Ex-Scotland international on BBC Sportscene
HALF-TIME
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
An enthralling instalment of Friday night football so far.
Hamilton started the brighter and got their just rewards through a fabulous Josh Mullin half-volley.
Arguably against the run of play, Inverness got back on level terms through Sam Pearson's strike.
All to play for in the second-half.
CLOSE!
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Hamilton work it well down the left, if David Moyo gambles an inch further, then it's a certain goal.
Small margins.
Post update
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
It's got a little bit scrappier as half-time looms.
Stuart Taylor is audible on the Hamilton sidelines.
Post update
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Cries of a penalty for Inverness.
Robbie Deas feels he was sandwiched by two Hamilton players, with David Moyo potentially being too forceful.
Alan Muir was not for it.
Post update
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
It's been wave after wave of Hamilton attack since Inverness equalised.
Cameron Mackay couldn't have seen much of Lewis Spence's strike but nonetheless, the goalkeeper made a terrific save.
GOAL Hamilton 1-1 INVERNESS
Sam Pearson
What did I just say?
Ryan Fulton's initial save from Aaron Doran's shot is superb but Sam Pearson is quickest to react and fires home his first Inverness goal and their equaliser, from an acute angle.
Post update
Hamilton 1-0 Inverness CT
Inverness have failed to test Ryan Fulton in the Hamilton goal.
Reece McAlear is the next name in Alan Muir's book.
Post update
Hamilton 1-0 Inverness CT
Inverness were given the advantage by Alan Muir but Austin Samuels effort was deflected wide.
Muir went back and booked Daniel O'Reilly for a late challenge.
Post update
Hamilton 1-0 Inverness CT
There has never been a goalless draw between these sides, you say, Liam?
That impressive streak continues tonight, and what a finish to preserve that tradition.
GOAL HAMILTON 1-0 Inverness CT
Josh Mullin
What a strike!
Steve Lawson drives to the byeline, his cross isn't cleared by Inverness and Josh Mullin finds himself with time and space.
With a little bit of luck, he tees up a half-volley and sweeps his strike away from Cameron Mackay in goal.
CHANCE!
Hamilton 0-0 Inverness CT
Kai Kennedy plopped a delightful cross on the head of Josh Mullin, but he fails to direct his header on target.
First chance of the night.
Post update
Hamilton 0-0 Inverness CT
Hamilton started the brighter but Inverness have slowly built their way into the game, here. Kai Kennedy seeing a lot of the ball on the left flank, already.
Post update
Hamilton 0-0 Inverness CT
Kai Kennedy bursts onto a Kirk Broadfoot mistake but it amounts to nothing.
A big sigh of relief from the veteran.
KICK-OFF
Hamilton 0-0 Inverness CT
Referee Alan Muir peeps his whistle and we are underway at New Douglas Park.
A lot riding on tonight
Hamilton v Inverness CT (19:30)
Steven Naismith
Former Scotland internationalist on BBC Sportscene
'Close encounter' beckons
Hamilton v Inverness CT (19:30)
Leanne Crichton
Ex-Scotland international on BBC Sportscene
Inverness winless in last nine
Hamilton v Inverness CT (19:30)
Inverness haven’t picked up three points since their 6-1 dismantling of Greenock Morton on 11th December, ten games ago.
Ayr United got the better of Billy Dodds’ side last weekend in a 2-1 victory at the Caledonian Stadium.
Hamilton finding their groove?
Hamilton v Inverness CT (19:30)
Hamilton have only lost once this calendar year – a 1-0 defeat to Dunfermline – and are undefeated in their last four.
Their weekend win over Greenock Morton pulled them level with Dougie Imrie’s side on 30 points – seven clear of Dunfermline in ninth.
Previously...
Hamilton v Inverness CT (19:30)
Inverness will be hoping it’s third time lucky tonight, as Hamilton have come out on top in their two previous encounters this season, thanks to a 2-1 score line.
Tight affairs they were, the last clash in December saw all three goals scored within a 17-minute window in the second half.
Cameron Harper fired Inverness ahead before David Moyo equalised, while Andy Winter’s 82nd minute goal completed the turnover.