Premier League latest & news conferences

On the rare occasion it happens, Cristiano Ronaldo being left out by Manchester United would be all over the back pages. Not this time. West Ham's decision to play Kurt Zouma - hours after videos emerged of him kicking and slapping his pet cat - caused a backlash on social media. The Daily Mail's back page headline on Wednesday is: How Could They Pick Him?
Big wins, dropped points & controversy
Newcastle turned on the style to move out of the bottom three - and nudge Everton closer to the relegation zone.
Manchester United dropped more points - and dropped out of the top four - after being held by bottom club Burnley.
And West Ham moved into a Champions League spot in a game where the main talking point was the team selection.