Rodriguez celebrates
Premier League latest & news conferences

preview
'Animal lover' Moyes '100% disappointed' in Zouma

Neil Johnston

  1. 'How could they pick him?'

    On the rare occasion it happens, Cristiano Ronaldo being left out by Manchester United would be all over the back pages.

    Not this time.

    West Ham's decision to play Kurt Zouma - hours after videos emerged of him kicking and slapping his pet cat - caused a backlash on social media.

    The Daily Mail's back page headline on Wednesday is: How Could They Pick Him?

  2. Manic Wednesday

    Good morning!

    We're reviewing an action-packed night in the Premier League - as well as looking ahead to another busy evening in England's top-flight.

    In addition, Chelsea launch their Fifa Club World Cup campaign in Abu Dhabi later.

    And Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta, Brendan Rodgers and Bruno Lage are all facing the media in the next few hours as Liverpool, Arsenal , Leicester and Wolves prepare for league games on Thursday.

    Just another manic Wednesday.

  3. Big wins, dropped points & controversy

    Newcastle turned on the style to move out of the bottom three - and nudge Everton closer to the relegation zone.

    Manchester United dropped more points - and dropped out of the top four - after being held by bottom club Burnley.

    And West Ham moved into a Champions League spot in a game where the main talking point was the team selection.

