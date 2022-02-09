Live

Aberdeen v Celtic - listen to online-only commentary

preview
23,570
23,570 viewing this page

Live Reporting

Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Hearts 1-1 Dundee

    A bit of pinball in the home box as John Souttar batters the ball off Charlie Adam, who can only cannon the ball back into the Hearts defender and claim unsuccessfully for a handball.

    Moments later, Liam Boyce heads over for the hosts. It's become quite a game at Tynecastle.

  2. GOAL Aberdeen 2-3 Celtic

    Jota

    Celtic goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  3. GOAL Dundee Utd 2-0 Motherwell

    Tony Watt

    Dundee United goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  4. GOAL Aberdeen 2-2 Celtic

    Lewis Ferguson

    Wow - what a turnaround!

    Another set-piece goal as Funso Ojo flights one in from the right and Lewis Ferguson glances it in.

    What a game.

    Aberdeen goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  5. CLOSE!

    Ross County 0-1 Livingston

    Brilliant play from Regan Charles-Cook as he nutmegs Nicky Devlin and smashes a low cross along the six-yard line.

    There aren't any takers in dark blue as Jack Fitzwater hoofs it clear.

  6. GOAL Rangers 2-0 Hibernian

    Alfredo Morelos

    Rangers get their second goal as Alfredo Morelos slips through the offside trap and smashes the ball into the roof of the net.

    Rangers goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  7. DISALLOWED GOAL

    Aberdeen 1-2 Celtic

    Pittodrie erupts as the home fans think Christian Ramirez has a second.

    What a touch and finish on the swivel it is from the American, but he's just offside.

    The Dons are going for it.

  8. GREAT SAVE!

    Hearts 1-1 Dundee

    More heroics from Dundee keeper Ian Lawlor, this time to prevent a an own goal after Ryan Sweeney turned Barrie McKay's cross towards his net.

  9. Post update

    St Mirren 2-1 St Johnstone

    St Mirren are looking for a third goal... A succession of corners for the home side as they pile the pressure on St Johnstone.

  10. Post update

    Dundee United 1-0 Motherwell

    Motherwell have come out with more attacking intent and a few well-placed crosses and free-kicks have caused some concern for the home defence.

  11. GOAL Aberdeen 1-2 Celtic

    Christian Ramirez

    Aberdeen deserve that goal for the start they've made in this second period, they really do.

    A pre-planned set piece we've seen before works again for the Dons as a wide free-kick is pulled back low across the face of goal and Christian Ramirez guides it in.

    Game on!

    Aberdeen goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  12. GREAT SAVE!

    Hearts 1-1 Dundee

    After a shaky start, Ian Lawlor is really keeping Dundee in this. This time the goalkeeper gets down to block a shot by Ellis Simms.

  13. CLOSE!

    Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

    The hosts are much improved as Ross McCrorie drills a ball across the face of goal.

    It must brush Christian Ramirez's fringe as he flings himself at it. The Aberdeen striker was so close to connecting.

  14. GOAL Ross County 0-1 Livingston

    Alan Forrest

    Livingston's first meaningful attack of the game and it results in a wonderful strike from Alan Forrest.

    Odin Bailey picks up the ball in the County half but Forrest takes over and drives right towards goal and drills it into the bottom corner.

    Question marks over Ross Laidlaw's goalkeeping, he got a hand to it but was unable to keep it out.

    Livingston goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  15. GOAL Hearts 1-1 Dundee

    Toby Sibbick O.G

    Dundee are level and it's an own goal that's done it. Danny Mullen progresses in the inside right channel and his cross clips off the chest of Toby Sibbick and beats Craig Gordon.

    Dundee goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  16. GOAL St Mirren 2-1 St Johnstone

    Alex Grieve

    Alex Grieve converts at the back post after Greg Kiltie whips an inviting cross in from the right.

    St Mirren goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  17. Ouch!

    Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

    A tasty challenge from David Bates on Liel Abada wide on the right earns the Aberdeen defender a yellow card.

    Abada is getting treatment but he's back on his feet.

  18. Double Dons change

    Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

    Double change for the hosts at the break as young right-back Calvin Ramsay and midfielder Dylan McGeouch are hooked.

    Funso Ojo and Matt Kennedy are on.

  19. KICK-OFF

    And we're off again across the country.

  20. O'Riley off the mark

    HT: Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

    Matt O'Riley has his first Celtic goal. The 21-year-old midfielder looks like a real find.

    Matt O'Riley made it 2-0 to Celtic
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Matt O'Riley made it 2-0 to Celtic
