Aberdeen v Celtic - listen to online-only commentary

Hearts 1-1 Dundee
A bit of pinball in the home box as John Souttar batters the ball off Charlie Adam, who can only cannon the ball back into the Hearts defender and claim unsuccessfully for a handball.
Moments later, Liam Boyce heads over for the hosts. It's become quite a game at Tynecastle.
GOAL Aberdeen 2-3 Celtic
Jota
GOAL Dundee Utd 2-0 Motherwell
Tony Watt
GOAL Aberdeen 2-2 Celtic
Lewis Ferguson
Wow - what a turnaround!
Another set-piece goal as Funso Ojo flights one in from the right and Lewis Ferguson glances it in.
What a game.
CLOSE!
Ross County 0-1 Livingston
Brilliant play from Regan Charles-Cook as he nutmegs Nicky Devlin and smashes a low cross along the six-yard line.
There aren't any takers in dark blue as Jack Fitzwater hoofs it clear.
GOAL Rangers 2-0 Hibernian
Alfredo Morelos
Rangers get their second goal as Alfredo Morelos slips through the offside trap and smashes the ball into the roof of the net.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Aberdeen 1-2 Celtic
Pittodrie erupts as the home fans think Christian Ramirez has a second.
What a touch and finish on the swivel it is from the American, but he's just offside.
The Dons are going for it.
GREAT SAVE!
Hearts 1-1 Dundee
More heroics from Dundee keeper Ian Lawlor, this time to prevent a an own goal after Ryan Sweeney turned Barrie McKay's cross towards his net.
St Mirren 2-1 St Johnstone
St Mirren are looking for a third goal... A succession of corners for the home side as they pile the pressure on St Johnstone.
Dundee United 1-0 Motherwell
Motherwell have come out with more attacking intent and a few well-placed crosses and free-kicks have caused some concern for the home defence.
GOAL Aberdeen 1-2 Celtic
Christian Ramirez
Aberdeen deserve that goal for the start they've made in this second period, they really do.
A pre-planned set piece we've seen before works again for the Dons as a wide free-kick is pulled back low across the face of goal and Christian Ramirez guides it in.
Game on!
GREAT SAVE!
Hearts 1-1 Dundee
After a shaky start, Ian Lawlor is really keeping Dundee in this. This time the goalkeeper gets down to block a shot by Ellis Simms.
CLOSE!
Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic
The hosts are much improved as Ross McCrorie drills a ball across the face of goal.
It must brush Christian Ramirez's fringe as he flings himself at it. The Aberdeen striker was so close to connecting.
GOAL Ross County 0-1 Livingston
Alan Forrest
Livingston's first meaningful attack of the game and it results in a wonderful strike from Alan Forrest.
Odin Bailey picks up the ball in the County half but Forrest takes over and drives right towards goal and drills it into the bottom corner.
Question marks over Ross Laidlaw's goalkeeping, he got a hand to it but was unable to keep it out.
GOAL Hearts 1-1 Dundee
Toby Sibbick O.G
Dundee are level and it's an own goal that's done it. Danny Mullen progresses in the inside right channel and his cross clips off the chest of Toby Sibbick and beats Craig Gordon.
GOAL St Mirren 2-1 St Johnstone
Alex Grieve
Alex Grieve converts at the back post after Greg Kiltie whips an inviting cross in from the right.
Ouch!
Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic
A tasty challenge from David Bates on Liel Abada wide on the right earns the Aberdeen defender a yellow card.
Abada is getting treatment but he's back on his feet.
Double Dons change
Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic
Double change for the hosts at the break as young right-back Calvin Ramsay and midfielder Dylan McGeouch are hooked.
Funso Ojo and Matt Kennedy are on.
KICK-OFF
And we're off again across the country.
O'Riley off the mark
HT: Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic
Matt O'Riley has his first Celtic goal. The 21-year-old midfielder looks like a real find.