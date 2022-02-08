Live
Chelsea Club World Cup news conference - plus Premier League build-up
Will Fifa Club World Cup hinder Chelsea's Premier League and Champions League hopes?
'It doesn't mean I know what happens in two-and-a-half years'
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Southampton
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has also spoken to the media today and said he is focused on upcoming Saints games rather than possible retirement in 2024.
The Austrian told German magazine Kicker on Monday that he will consider retiring from football once his contract expires in 2024.
Hasenhuttl, 54, joined Southampton in December 2018 and is the club's longest-serving manager of the Premier League era.
"We speak about two-and-a-half years, so it's quite a long time," he said. "If you hired me today as a manager and I made two-and-a-half years in the job then I would be very happy.
"It is for me not understandable why we speak about that topic. We should be more concentrated about the current situation, about the upcoming games. This is nothing new. I spoke about that in the past, it doesn't mean I know what happens in two-and-a-half years.
"The only thing is my contract is then over and it is possible I then stop. I don't know."
'They're starting to understand what is required to compete at this level'
Norwich City v Crystal Palace (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Norwich City
Norwich have won four of their last five - including FA Cup wins at Charlton and Wolves - and manager Dean Smith says his side are developing a winning mentality.
"Game management is something that we speak about quite a bit," he said. "Players will have watched, learned and experienced other teams get to be good at game management and I think that is a natural progression for a team to learn things like that.
"They have to be streetwise. It is a league we are playing in where there are a lot of streetwise players in amongst it and if you don't learn very quickly, then you can lose out.
"I don't think we have been coaching being streetwise, but I think it is something they will all learn," added Smith, who took in charge in November. "They will see the opposition players who they are playing against and seeing what the top players are doing.
"Usually players become magpies and pinch things off other players that can help their own games - and if that is becoming streetwise for us, then so be it. As a squad, I think that they are starting to understand what is required to compete at this level and to win games, which is the most important thing for me."
'Having won four of the past five games, it breeds confidence'
Norwich City v Crystal Palace (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Norwich City
Norwich host Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday and then travel to Anfield the following weekend but boss Dean Smith said: "I don't care if it is Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea or whoever is coming next. It is just the next game.
"It is an available three points - and I will be saying the same when we play Man City as well."
Smith added: "We know how good Palace are and can be. We will respect the opposition, but we won't fear them. Having won four of the past five games, with three clean sheets, it breeds confidence and our squad looks a lot healthier now."
I'd rather be where I am, with the points in the bag - Smith
Norwich City v Crystal Palace (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Norwich City
Norwich have enjoyed an upturn in form to boost their hopes of securing Premier League survival.
Heading into the midweek fixtures, the Canaries sit just a point above the relegation zone, with the teams below them all having at least one match in hand.
Manager Dean Smith said: "I would rather be where I am, with the points in the bag already, because you have still got to go and earn those points.
"There is obviously going to be games tonight (Tuesday), so the table can change before we even start our game tomorrow. That is the way it is going to be and we just have to take it game by game."
