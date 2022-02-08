Chelsea Club World Cup news conference - plus Premier League build-up

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has also spoken to the media today and said he is focused on upcoming Saints games rather than possible retirement in 2024.

The Austrian told German magazine Kicker on Monday that he will consider retiring from football once his contract expires in 2024.

Hasenhuttl, 54, joined Southampton in December 2018 and is the club's longest-serving manager of the Premier League era.

"We speak about two-and-a-half years, so it's quite a long time," he said. "If you hired me today as a manager and I made two-and-a-half years in the job then I would be very happy.

"It is for me not understandable why we speak about that topic. We should be more concentrated about the current situation, about the upcoming games. This is nothing new. I spoke about that in the past, it doesn't mean I know what happens in two-and-a-half years.

"The only thing is my contract is then over and it is possible I then stop. I don't know."