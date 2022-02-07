Tyrone Marsh lifts a mini replica of the FA Cup
Live

Afcon & FA Cup reaction - Senegal & Boreham Wood triumph

preview
12
viewing this page

'We've waited 60 years for this' - Mane scores winning penalty

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins and Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Liverpool see off spirited Bluebirds

    Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff City

    Sunday's game began with Liverpool reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup for only the second time in seven seasons as they saw off a weakened but spirited Cardiff City.

    The much-changed visitors, 20th in the Championship, dug in to frustrate Jurgen Klopp's men during a goalless first half in which they had an appeal for a penalty rejected after Mark Harris fell under a challenge from Ibrahima Konate.

    Liverpool eventually made their domination count in the second half as Diogo Jota headed in from Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick.

    New signing Luis Diaz came on to set up Takumi Minamino for the Reds' second, before Harvey Elliott marked his return after five months out injured with an elegant swivel and finish.

    Substitute Rubin Colwill's powerful low drive gave Cardiff's large and noisy travelling supporters late reason to cheer, but it is Liverpool who will host Norwich City in the last 16.

    Virgil van Dijk and Takumi Minamino
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning

    And thanks for joining us as we look back on a cracking day of football. If you missed Sunday's action then fear not... make sure yourself comfortable as we're about to get you all caught up.

    We'll also bring you the latest from today's Premier League news conferences, with plenty lined up after 09:00 GMT.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top