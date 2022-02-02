Aubameyang's Barcelona announcement & international reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Arsenal have confirmed that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club by mutual consent, however Barcelona are yet to complete a deal for the Gabon international.

The 32-year-old flew to Spain on Monday to sign for Barca and was pictured training with them on Tuesday.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said he hopes to unveil the forward this week.

"We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career," Arsenal said.

