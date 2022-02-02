Live

Aubameyang's Barcelona announcement & international reaction

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Barcelona training

    A reminder that Aubameyang was spotted in Barcelona training yesterday.

    This suggests it is only confirmation we are waiting for, but with the club's issues with registering players, that may not be particularly straight forward.

  4. Auba wait goes on

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Arsenal have confirmed that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club by mutual consent, however Barcelona are yet to complete a deal for the Gabon international.

    The 32-year-old flew to Spain on Monday to sign for Barca and was pictured training with them on Tuesday.

    Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said he hopes to unveil the forward this week.

    "We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career," Arsenal said.

  5. 'Del joy'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
  6. 'Arrogant, disgusting and obscene'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  7. 'Obscene and small clubs are not heard'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
  8. To the papers

    Its a short pitstop at back page corner this morning...

  9. Hello

    It is a little quieter today than it has been for the past week or so, but we've still got lots to bring you.

    We are hoping to get confirmation of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Barcelona arrival, but that is far from certain today.

    We've also got some reaction to last night's international football and Roy Hodgson will be speaking to the media for the first time as Watford boss.

    We'll bring you updates on that this afternoon.

