Transfer deadline day reaction

So can Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek fit into the same team? Here's more from Leon Osman on having two similar type of players.

"Usually you identify one player of a certain position and you go out and try and buy them, they are quite similar but Everton's midfield this season has been very rigid with two banks of four, all of the creativity and all of the goal scoring credentials have come from the wide areas in Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend and recently Anthony Gordon.

"There's been nothing in the middle, they've had holding midfielders, Allan, Doucoure and Delph when he's been fit which hasn't been very often who are all deep lying midfielders, so that will bring balance for Everton, you can play two of them ahead of a holding midfielder.

"They can be organised, they can get forward into the penalty area, they can support the striker but also get back and be part of the solid base that I'm expecting Frank Lampard to bring.

"They can certainly work together, I don't expect them to player every single game, I think Frank Lampard has options now, the squad is looking a lot better.

"Yesterday was an important day for Everton, bringing in a manager and two good positive signings."