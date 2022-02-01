Transfer deadline day reaction

So can Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek fit into the same team? Here's more from Leon Osman on having two similar type of players.
"Usually you identify one player of a certain position and you go out and try and buy them, they are quite similar but Everton's midfield this season has been very rigid with two banks of four, all of the creativity and all of the goal scoring credentials have come from the wide areas in Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend and recently Anthony Gordon.
"There's been nothing in the middle, they've had holding midfielders, Allan, Doucoure and Delph when he's been fit which hasn't been very often who are all deep lying midfielders, so that will bring balance for Everton, you can play two of them ahead of a holding midfielder.
"They can be organised, they can get forward into the penalty area, they can support the striker but also get back and be part of the solid base that I'm expecting Frank Lampard to bring.
"They can certainly work together, I don't expect them to player every single game, I think Frank Lampard has options now, the squad is looking a lot better.
"Yesterday was an important day for Everton, bringing in a manager and two good positive signings."
Get Involved - Rate your team's window
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
SMS Message: Great window for Newcastle. Well done to the new owners. They bought the necessary players without paying through the roof for them. The new players will make the difference between fighting relegation season in season out to challenging for a spot in Europe. from Alexander, Newcastle
Great window for Newcastle. Well done to the new owners. They bought the necessary players without paying through the roof for them. The new players will make the difference between fighting relegation season in season out to challenging for a spot in Europe.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Gossip - Mbappe to Real move agreed? Villa moved for Bissouma and Everton tried to bring back Gueye?
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
The January transfer window might be firmly shut but that rumour mill is still churning away.
Let's take a look at what is doing the rounds:
France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, has agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his Paris St-Germain contract expires in the summer. (Bild - in German)
Aston Villa considered making a £50m move for Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25, during the transfer window. (Mail via Birmingham Mail)
Everton moved to sign their former player, Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 32, from Paris St-Germain late in the transfer window. (Athletic, via Express)
Director of football Fabio Paratici has used his contacts at, and knowledge of, Juventus to bring in two quality players who are significantly undervalued by the market.
Great! But what does this do for our lack of cover of centre-back? How does this improve our creativity from the right flank? How will this decrease the burden of minutes of Harry Kane's ankles?
This deals-orientated approach to the market is something we became used to when Daniel Levy assumed the role - and it does have its upsides of course - but we thought it would be different now we have a real director to address the needs of the squad.
Conte's revolving door...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Tottenham have signed Juventus players Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, while record signing Tanguy Ndombele has joined Lyon on loan.
Uruguay midfielder Bentancur, 24, joins for an initial £15.9m - which could rise by £5m - on a deal until 2026.
Sweden winger Kulusevski, 21, joins on an 18-month loan for an £8.3m fee with an option to buy for £29.2m.
Spain winger Bryan Gil, 20 - who only joined last July- has joined Valencia on loan until the end of the season.
Argentine midfielder Giovani lo Celso has also joined Villarreal on loan for the rest of the campaign.
'Alli is a great player but it's been disappointing so far'
Sylvain Distin
Former Everton defender on BBC Radio 5 Live
Former defender Sylvain Distin who played with Osman at Everton also shared his thoughts on Dele Alli's signing:
"He's a great player but disappointing so far. He started really well and everybody has big expectations for him and for himself I think but in the past two or three seasons he's not been playing to his level.
"Did he fall out of love with football? Did he get everything and world at his feet too quick? I'm not sure. If I was playing alongside him I could tell you more but it's really strange for his level to drop so quickly."
'Alli needs to find that happiness and enjoy playing football again'
Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman was on 5 Live Breakfast earlier speaking about Dele Alli's arrival.
"In Dele Alli you've got a real top quality player. One that showed how good he is earlier in his career winning the PFA Young Player of the Year twice so you know what he's capable of but he's lost his way.
"To now come and work with Frank Lampard and to be able to take in all the knowledge that he had from his career and to be able to use that and listen to him, to understand the ups and downs that he had.
"I don't think anyone is doubting that Dele Alli is still a quality plater but I think he needs to find that happiness, to come and enjoy playing football again.
"He'll certainly get game time at Everton who have been crying out for an energetic goal scoring midfielder.
"Once Frank Lampard just tells him exactly what he desires from him as a player and as a squad member I'm sure that will be a very good match for Everton."
Get Involved - Rate your team's window
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
We want to hear from you!
Now all the madness is done until the summer, how do you think your team did during the window?
We want a variety opinions from across the divisions, so get in touch!
How does Lampard turn things around at Everton?
So new Everton boss Frank Lampard did not waste anytime in getting down to business with the acquisitions of Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek.
But it's fair to say that he has a big job ahead of him with the Toffees sitting 16th in the Premier League table, just four points clear from the drop zone.
The Football News Show looks at whether Lampard can turn Everton's form around, as he returns to management for the first time since parting ways with Chelsea last season.
'I can't wait for my first game in an Everton shirt'
Here's what new Everton man Dele Alli had to say on his move to Goodison Park:
"I'm delighted to have signed for Everton, a huge club with a great fanbase and history," said Alli, who scored 67 goals in 269 games at Spurs.
"I'm eager to get started and can't wait for my first game in an Everton shirt.
"I'm looking forward to helping the team and the opportunity to work with the new manager Frank Lampard."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Everton sign Alli from Tottenham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
One player who was subject of a move away from Tottenham was Dele Alli.
Considering Newcastle's previous regime had to release a statement defending their summer business, and coach Graeme Jones was unveiled like a signing last winter, it would be hard for any Newcastle fan to complain.But it was a window fraught with difficulty, both on the day and across the month.But here is one deal that could be on in the summer if they manage to survive.
From the moment the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund took a controlling stake in Newcastle United back in early October, January was in everybody's sights.They were never too far from the headlines and managed to secure five signings, costing north of £70m, including Dan Burn from Brighton for £13m and the loan signing of Matt Targett from Aston Villa yesterday.There were frustrations, too, with a pursuit of Jesse Lingard, which looked to be on at points yesterday, ultimately proving fruitless. More on that later.It can be argued more was expected, but have the new owners delivered enough to secure Premier League survival?
The Christian Eriksen deal has been bubbling away for about a month but it was one of those that you don't really believe until it's actually done and he's through the door. It's really nice to get it done.
He's a huge player. Clearly he wanted a route back into football and we're growing into a really good home for Danish and Scandinavian footballers. It sounds like it's a great deal for both parties - we can reassess in the summer and see how it has gone.
We won't see the real impact of this deal for two or three years. It opens the door for people to look at Brentford differently - and invites in a whole new tier of players who previously weren't accessible. The club are so savvy in everything they do and are always thinking about what the future impact of a deal will be.
On the pitch, Brentford are looking a bit tired and the fizz from earlier in the season has worn off. We need someone to keep the ball for us and help us be better in possession.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
-
France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, has agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his Paris St-Germain contract expires in the summer. (Bild - in German)
- Aston Villa considered making a £50m move for Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25, during the transfer window. (Mail via Birmingham Mail)
- Everton moved to sign their former player, Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 32, from Paris St-Germain late in the transfer window. (Athletic, via Express)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Alli and van de Beek can play together'
Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
So can Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek fit into the same team? Here's more from Leon Osman on having two similar type of players.
"Usually you identify one player of a certain position and you go out and try and buy them, they are quite similar but Everton's midfield this season has been very rigid with two banks of four, all of the creativity and all of the goal scoring credentials have come from the wide areas in Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend and recently Anthony Gordon.
"There's been nothing in the middle, they've had holding midfielders, Allan, Doucoure and Delph when he's been fit which hasn't been very often who are all deep lying midfielders, so that will bring balance for Everton, you can play two of them ahead of a holding midfielder.
"They can be organised, they can get forward into the penalty area, they can support the striker but also get back and be part of the solid base that I'm expecting Frank Lampard to bring.
"They can certainly work together, I don't expect them to player every single game, I think Frank Lampard has options now, the squad is looking a lot better.
"Yesterday was an important day for Everton, bringing in a manager and two good positive signings."
Get Involved - Rate your team's window
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Gossip - Mbappe to Real move agreed? Villa moved for Bissouma and Everton tried to bring back Gueye?
The January transfer window might be firmly shut but that rumour mill is still churning away.
Let's take a look at what is doing the rounds:
Head on over here to read today's gossip column.
'We thought' it would be different now'
Nathan A Clark, The Extra Inch Spurs Podcast
Director of football Fabio Paratici has used his contacts at, and knowledge of, Juventus to bring in two quality players who are significantly undervalued by the market.
Great! But what does this do for our lack of cover of centre-back? How does this improve our creativity from the right flank? How will this decrease the burden of minutes of Harry Kane's ankles?
This deals-orientated approach to the market is something we became used to when Daniel Levy assumed the role - and it does have its upsides of course - but we thought it would be different now we have a real director to address the needs of the squad.
Conte's revolving door...
Tottenham have signed Juventus players Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, while record signing Tanguy Ndombele has joined Lyon on loan.
Uruguay midfielder Bentancur, 24, joins for an initial £15.9m - which could rise by £5m - on a deal until 2026.
Sweden winger Kulusevski, 21, joins on an 18-month loan for an £8.3m fee with an option to buy for £29.2m.
France midfielder Ndombele returns to Lyon for the rest of the season -three years after leaving to join Spurs.
Spain winger Bryan Gil, 20 - who only joined last July- has joined Valencia on loan until the end of the season.
Argentine midfielder Giovani lo Celso has also joined Villarreal on loan for the rest of the campaign.
'Alli is a great player but it's been disappointing so far'
Sylvain Distin
Former Everton defender on BBC Radio 5 Live
Former defender Sylvain Distin who played with Osman at Everton also shared his thoughts on Dele Alli's signing:
"He's a great player but disappointing so far. He started really well and everybody has big expectations for him and for himself I think but in the past two or three seasons he's not been playing to his level.
"Did he fall out of love with football? Did he get everything and world at his feet too quick? I'm not sure. If I was playing alongside him I could tell you more but it's really strange for his level to drop so quickly."
'Alli needs to find that happiness and enjoy playing football again'
Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman was on 5 Live Breakfast earlier speaking about Dele Alli's arrival.
"In Dele Alli you've got a real top quality player. One that showed how good he is earlier in his career winning the PFA Young Player of the Year twice so you know what he's capable of but he's lost his way.
"To now come and work with Frank Lampard and to be able to take in all the knowledge that he had from his career and to be able to use that and listen to him, to understand the ups and downs that he had.
"I don't think anyone is doubting that Dele Alli is still a quality plater but I think he needs to find that happiness, to come and enjoy playing football again.
"He'll certainly get game time at Everton who have been crying out for an energetic goal scoring midfielder.
"Once Frank Lampard just tells him exactly what he desires from him as a player and as a squad member I'm sure that will be a very good match for Everton."
Get Involved - Rate your team's window
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
We want to hear from you!
Now all the madness is done until the summer, how do you think your team did during the window?
We want a variety opinions from across the divisions, so get in touch!
How does Lampard turn things around at Everton?
So new Everton boss Frank Lampard did not waste anytime in getting down to business with the acquisitions of Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek.
But it's fair to say that he has a big job ahead of him with the Toffees sitting 16th in the Premier League table, just four points clear from the drop zone.
The Football News Show looks at whether Lampard can turn Everton's form around, as he returns to management for the first time since parting ways with Chelsea last season.
'I can't wait for my first game in an Everton shirt'
Here's what new Everton man Dele Alli had to say on his move to Goodison Park:
"I'm delighted to have signed for Everton, a huge club with a great fanbase and history," said Alli, who scored 67 goals in 269 games at Spurs.
"I'm eager to get started and can't wait for my first game in an Everton shirt.
"I'm looking forward to helping the team and the opportunity to work with the new manager Frank Lampard."
Everton sign Alli from Tottenham
One player who was subject of a move away from Tottenham was Dele Alli.
And it was Everton who signed him on a two-and-a-half-year deal for a fee that could reach £40m.
The 25-year-old, who has played 37 times for England, made six appearances under Spurs boss Antonio Conte after the Italian's arrival in November.
Let's not forget that Everton appointed a new manager in Frank Lampard who made the signing of the midfielder a priority.
'Lampard had a lot of influence on my decision'
Donny van de Beek is Frank Lampard's first signing at Everton following his loan move from Manchester United.
Here's what the Dutchman had to say on his move:
“I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals," he said.
"It is a big part of my game to score and give assists, and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well.
“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision."
Van de Beek joins Everton on loan
Another name that was brandished about during this window was Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.
The 24-year-old joined Everton on loan until the end of the season.
Van de Beek was allowed to leave Old Trafford by interim boss Ralf Rangnick after struggling for game time.
He has started only four Premier League matches since joining United from Ajax for £35m in 2020, and none this season.
Crystal Palace were also interested in the Dutchman, and there were enquiries from clubs abroad.
It'll be interesting to see how he does now he should be given minutes on the pitch.
Busy day at Everton
There were two new players through the door at Goodison Park, but not before their new manager was announced.
Frank Lampard is in, looking to make an instant impact.
Have Newcastle had a good window?
Much was expected, but did they deliver? BBC Sport reporter Alistair Magowan analyses...
The ones that got away...
Botman and Diego Carlos were Newcastle's top defensive targets that got away, while a deal for Hugo Ekitike, the 19-year-old Reims striker, fell through yesterday.
Despite a fee being agreed between the clubs, he rejected the move. Attention then turned to Jesse Lingard, a top loan target for Manchester United, but a deal wasn't possible despite protracted negotiations.
There were some harsh lessons to be learnt.
A window with frustrations
Considering Newcastle's previous regime had to release a statement defending their summer business, and coach Graeme Jones was unveiled like a signing last winter, it would be hard for any Newcastle fan to complain.But it was a window fraught with difficulty, both on the day and across the month.But here is one deal that could be on in the summer if they manage to survive.
Burn, baby, Burn
Kudos to the Newcastle social media team for this announcement video.
Newcastle were Europe's big spenders
Is that really a surprise?
From the moment the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund took a controlling stake in Newcastle United back in early October, January was in everybody's sights.They were never too far from the headlines and managed to secure five signings, costing north of £70m, including Dan Burn from Brighton for £13m and the loan signing of Matt Targett from Aston Villa yesterday.There were frustrations, too, with a pursuit of Jesse Lingard, which looked to be on at points yesterday, ultimately proving fruitless. More on that later.It can be argued more was expected, but have the new owners delivered enough to secure Premier League survival?
'Eriksen will open doors'
David Anderson, Bees Tactical podcast
The Christian Eriksen deal has been bubbling away for about a month but it was one of those that you don't really believe until it's actually done and he's through the door. It's really nice to get it done.
He's a huge player. Clearly he wanted a route back into football and we're growing into a really good home for Danish and Scandinavian footballers. It sounds like it's a great deal for both parties - we can reassess in the summer and see how it has gone.
We won't see the real impact of this deal for two or three years. It opens the door for people to look at Brentford differently - and invites in a whole new tier of players who previously weren't accessible. The club are so savvy in everything they do and are always thinking about what the future impact of a deal will be.
On the pitch, Brentford are looking a bit tired and the fizz from earlier in the season has worn off. We need someone to keep the ball for us and help us be better in possession.
In that sense, he could tick a lot of boxes.