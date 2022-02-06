Watch: SWPL - Spartans v Celtic

Welcome back for another round of live SWPL1 action.

First up, we'll be bringing you coverage of Spartans v Celtic, where the away side will be keen to collect points before their rivals play later today. Don't count Spartans out yet though, the last time these sides met a brilliant double from Rosie McQuillan meant it ended in a 2-2 draw.

Later in the afternoon Rangers will kick off against Glasgow City in what could be a big decider in the title race. Both sides are still unbeaten in the league this season so this is a big opportunity for one team to open up a small gap. Rangers would fair best with a win as they also still have a game in hand on their opponents after last week's match against Aberdeen was called off due to adverse weather. You will be able to watch that game live on BBC Alba from 14:10 (GMT).