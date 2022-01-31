Rate every Premier League signing on deadline day

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Eriksen to Brentford

    Eriksen
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    It's the feel good story of the Januasry transfer window, with Christian Eriksen returning to football seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Euros.

    A brilliant, world class player who joins Brentford on a deal until the end of the season.

    This is an absolute bargain for the Bees, surely?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top