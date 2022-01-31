Rate every Premier League signing on deadline day

It's the feel good story of the Januasry transfer window, with Christian Eriksen returning to football seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Euros. A brilliant, world class player who joins Brentford on a deal until the end of the season. This is an absolute bargain for the Bees, surely?
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Eriksen to Brentford
It's the feel good story of the Januasry transfer window, with Christian Eriksen returning to football seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Euros.
A brilliant, world class player who joins Brentford on a deal until the end of the season.
This is an absolute bargain for the Bees, surely?