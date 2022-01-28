Transfer window latest - three days until deadline day

BBC Sport Copyright: BBC Sport

Here are just a few entries from our gossip column this morning...

Wolves are confident of holding on to 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves until at least the summer despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.(Sun)

Tottenham are interested in Bayern Munich's 25-year-old German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who is currently on loan at Monaco.(Goal)

Paris St-Germain are closing in on the loan signing of Tottenham's 25-year-old France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.(Telegraph - subscription required)

Rangers have joined the race to sign Manchester City's England U20 midfielder James McAtee on loan. Southampton, Brighton, Aston Villa and Leicester are also interested in the 19-year-old.(Teamtalk)