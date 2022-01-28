Transfer window latest - three days until deadline day

Rangers have joined the race to sign Manchester City's England U20 midfielder James McAtee on loan. Southampton, Brighton, Aston Villa and Leicester are also interested in the 19-year-old.(Teamtalk)
Alisson has two red-card reprieves in Brazil draw
While we are on about World Cup qualifiers, Ecuador's 1-1 draw against Brazil was absolutely crazy.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was twice sent off but twice had red cards rescinded after VAR intervened. Did he fancy a break for the next set of international matches? Only joking.
There were still a couple of reds mind.
Ecuador keeper Alexander Dominguez was sent off for a reckless challenge after 15 minutes, before Brazil's Emerson Royal was dismissed five minutes later.
Canada another step nearer Qatar
Honduras 0-2 Canada
Canada took another step towards a first World Cup appearance since 1986 with victory in Honduras overnight.
Under the guidance of English coach John Herdman, Canada remain at the top of the CONCACAF qualification table ahead of Sunday's crucial encounter with the United States in Hamilton, where the temperature could be -10 degrees.
Panama's defeat by Costa Rica means 11 points from their remaining five games will see Canada reach the World Cup for only the second time in their history.
Traore in Barcelona for medical
According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Adama Traore's move to Barcelona is edging closer.
The 27-year-old, who has only made five appearances for the Gunners this season, was out of contract in the summer and joins on a free transfer.
His signing follows the arrivals of Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona, Lucas Digne from Everton for £25m and Robin Olsen on loan from Roma.
"It's a massive club and they're in a great moment," said Chambers.
Now for a deal that has already been done...
Liverpool certainly know all about Luis Diaz. He played against them in both of their Champions League Group B meetings earlier this season.
The Reds won both of those matches. Easily.
Liverpool set to sign Porto's Diaz?
Lots of reputable chat this morning suggesting that Porto and Colombia winger Luis Diaz is on his way to Liverpool.
According to Portuguese daily sport newspaper O Jogo, the 25-year-old will be arriving at Anfield for a fee of £37.4m plus add ons amounting to another £12.5m.
We will have more on that shortly.
Newcastle closing in on Guimaraes?
Newcastle are currently in Saudi Arabia for a spot of warm-weather training.
Wonder if EH will be sporting a tan later? Or chatting about Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes?
Lots of reports overnight that the 24-year-old is set to undergo medical with the Magpies on Friday prior to £33m (plus add-ons) move from Lyon.
Guimaraes has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the French side this season and has won three caps for Brazil.
Normally at this time on a Friday we would be bracing ourselves for a deluge of manager news conferences.
But there is none of that today with Premier League clubs enjoying a winter break and top-flight action not resuming until 5 February.
We say none of that but Newcastle boss Eddie Howe looks scheduled to do something with the media around 11:00 GMT.
Will he be telling us all about a new Magpies signing?
'Not the right time' - Sevilla chief Monchi on Diego Carlos sale
Newcastle's offer for defender Diego Carlos was "good and respectable" but it was not the right time, says Sevilla's director of football, Monchi.
The 28-year-old won the 2020 Europa League with Sevilla and gold at the Tokyo Olympics with Brazil last summer.
But Newcastle's reported bid of £30m fell short of the La Liga side's asking price, given the little time they have to find a replacement in January.
"Our board, our management team, felt that it wasn't enough," said Monchi.
Traore in talks over Barcelona return
A reminder of yesterday's big transfer line now...
Barcelona have opened talks with Wolves over a deal to re-sign Spain winger Adama Traore.
The Catalan club want an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.
The move ends Tottenham's hopes of signing the 26-year-old, who began his career at Barcelona.
BBC Sport understands Antonio Conte's side had a £15m bid for Traore rejected last week, although sources at the London club deny making an offer.
Good morning
Hello again!It's cold outside again, but we are here to warm you with more transfer updates.With just a few more days to go until the January transfer window shuts, there should be plenty for us to get our teeth into today.
Friday's gossip
Here are just a few entries from our gossip column this morning...
Wolves are confident of holding on to 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves until at least the summer despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.(Sun)
Tottenham are interested in Bayern Munich's 25-year-old German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who is currently on loan at Monaco.(Goal)
Paris St-Germain are closing in on the loan signing of Tottenham's 25-year-old France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.(Telegraph - subscription required)
It should be pointed out that Francisco Ernandi Lima da Silva or Mirandinha as he was better known was not exactly a rip-roaring success on Tyneside.
He scored 11 league goals in his first season and eight in his second and final season with the Magpies before heading back to former club Palmeiras.
His arrival at Newcastle made the national news mind.
The mere whiff of a new signing at Newcastle can do the strangest things to people it seems.
Wonder if the Daily Telegraph's Luke Edwards can reprise for the Transfer gossip daily sometime?
Liverpool chase Diaz deal
Mandeep Sanghera
BBC Sport
Liverpool are trying to sign Colombia winger Luis Diaz from Porto.
The deal is expected to be worth €45m (£37.4m) plus a maximum of €15m in potential bonuses.
The Reds were planning to wait until the summer to sign Diaz but have moved to sign him because it was clear if they didn’t act this window the player would move elsewhere.
