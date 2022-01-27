Transfer window latest

The Star leads on Pereira's reaction to a graffiti protest against his potential appointment at Everton.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
The StarCopyright: The Star Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images MailCopyright: Mail
'You can spray what you want'
Thursday's back pages'
The Star leads on Pereira's reaction to a graffiti protest against his potential appointment at Everton.
'Pereira talks himself up'
Thursday's back pages
The i are covering Everton's new manager hunt, with Portuguese Vitor Pereira going public with his interest.
'£1m a week for Lingard loan'
Thursday's back pages
The Mail leads with Manchester United's price for letting Jesse Lingard join Newcastle on loan, with the Magpies now set to walk away.
The papers
Thursday's back pages
First stop, as usual, we'll see what the papers are saying.
Good morning
It is another cold one out there, so if you're heading out, take a big coat and a flask.We are here throughout the day to warm you up with some hearty transfer news, too!Strap yourselves in.