Watch: SWPL - Glasgow City v Hearts

Another 10 minutes go by and it's another 10 minutes of solid Hearts defending.
Glasgow City had to wait till the 85th minute to find a winner against Hamilton a few weeks ago and this has a similar look to it.
As time ticks on, the home side are becoming more and more frustrated.
CLOSE!
Glasgow City 0-0 Hearts
Almost a commentary curse there! Just as I'm praising Hearts for their defensive solidity there's a big mix-up between Charlotte Parker-Smith and Tegan Browning who both go for a cross in from the right.
They collide and the ball falls for Kerry Beattie but the angle is just to tight for her to turn a shot on target.
Post update
Glasgow City 0-0 Hearts
Hearts will be very pleased with this opening 20 minutes.
They're holding Glasgow City to some half-chances at best and are really putting a strong press on and getting in their faces whenever they get the opportunity.
GOOD SAVE!
Glasgow City 0-0 Hearts
Priscila Chinchilla races onto a loose pass from Hearts, drives towards the box and plays a nicely weighted through ball for Clare Shine.
The Irish forward shoots with her left foot but Charlotte Park-Smith does well to stop it and hold on to the ball.
Post update
Glasgow City 0-0 Hearts
Glasgow City are holding onto possession and probing around the Hearts box.
Lauren Davidson is heavily involved again as she's played in behind down the right-hand side. She opts to not shoot and instead try to cut the ball back for Clare Shine but Georgia Hunter steps in to cut it out.
Post update
Glasgow City 0-0 Hearts
First effort of the game goes to Lauren Davidson.
Some nice link-up play between Davidson and Kerry Beattie opens up some space for the former to shoot but it's too close to Charlotte Parker-Smith who collects comfortably.
KICK-OFF
Glasgow City 0-0 Hearts
We're underway at Petershill Park.
you can watch the game live with the link at the top of this page.
LINE-UPS from Petershill Park
Glasgow City v Hearts (13:15)
Glasgow City v Hearts (13:15)
With the Aberdeen v Rangers game called off this now gives Glasgow City the chance to go top of the league with a win over Hearts today.
The 14-time champions have won their last six league games in a row and have transitioned smoothly with new head coach Eileen Gleeson.
Coinciding with pre-season expectations, Hearts are battling relegation near the bottom of the table but did pick up a valuable point on Wednesday night against Spartans.
If they are to earn an unlikely victory today it would move them level with their midweek opponents and Aberdeen on 13 points.
Glasgow City v Hearts (13:15)
Welcome back for another busy Sunday of Scottish women's football.
Storm Malik has meant we've had to re-jig a few things but that won't stop us from bringing you some quality SWPL1 action.
Kick-off has been delayed slightly but you can still watch Glasgow City v Hearts live at the top of this page from 13:10 (GMT).