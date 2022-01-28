Watch: Greenock Morton 1-0 Raith Rovers - Ugwu gives hosts lead

Quote Message: It's not a howler from MacDonald by any stretch of the imagination. But it's one where he'll have wanted to do better.
It's not a howler from MacDonald by any stretch of the imagination. But it's one where he'll have wanted to do better.
GOAL GREENOCK MORTON 1-0 Raith Rovers
Gozie Ugwu
A Morton free-kick bounces around in the box after being nodded down, the ball is hit straight at Jamie MacDonald who is unable to hold it and Ugwu is on hand to smash it in from close-range for his sixth goal of the season.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Berra's night is over
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Veteran centre half Christophe Berra is off injured and is replaced by Tom Lang
CLOSE!
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Off the line!
A Raith Rovers corner is whipped in and directed goalward by Brian McLean, nearly scoring an own goal. The man who just missed a header at the other end, Cameron Blues, recognises the danger and jumps back on the line to smash it clear.
Post update
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Cameron Blues makes a late run into the box to meet a floated cross for the home side.
He gets under the ball too much and sends it high over the bar.
Post update
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Raith have their first shot on goal courtesy of, roughly, a 35-yard Ethan Ross free-kick.
In these conditions, though, it may not have been the worst idea ever.
Post update
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Raith are seeing a bit more of the ball now after a nervy start.
They are yet to threaten going forward at all, though.
GREAT SAVE!
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Lewis Strapp fizzes a cross in and it sticks to the feet of Gozie Ugwu who shows great composure with his first touch.
He spins around the ball and the game's first shot on target is well met by Jamie MacDonald in the Raith Rovers goal.
Post update
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Gozie Ugwu is causing the Raith backline all sorts of problems.
The conditions are hardly conducive to slick football as it is, so a few high balls — and long throw-ins — to the target man are already commonplace for the home side.
Post update
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Morton have made a bright start to this one, buzzing around the Raith box and pressing well.
Raith Rovers are looking a bit rattled in the opening minutes.
KICK-OFF
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Referee David Dickinson blows his whistle and we're underway...
'He's an excellent keeper'
Greenock Morton v Raith Rovers (19:45)
Chris Iwelumo
Former Scotland striker
Quote Message: Jack Hamilton's shown a lot of character. Some of his saves against Motherwell in the Scottish cup were outstanding, and that will breed confidence.
Jack Hamilton's shown a lot of character. Some of his saves against Motherwell in the Scottish cup were outstanding, and that will breed confidence.
Live Reporting
Jack Herrall
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Post update
Greenock Morton 1-0 Raith Rovers
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts midfielder on BBC Scotland
GOAL GREENOCK MORTON 1-0 Raith Rovers
Gozie Ugwu
A Morton free-kick bounces around in the box after being nodded down, the ball is hit straight at Jamie MacDonald who is unable to hold it and Ugwu is on hand to smash it in from close-range for his sixth goal of the season.
Berra's night is over
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Veteran centre half Christophe Berra is off injured and is replaced by Tom Lang
CLOSE!
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Off the line!
A Raith Rovers corner is whipped in and directed goalward by Brian McLean, nearly scoring an own goal. The man who just missed a header at the other end, Cameron Blues, recognises the danger and jumps back on the line to smash it clear.
Post update
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Cameron Blues makes a late run into the box to meet a floated cross for the home side.
He gets under the ball too much and sends it high over the bar.
Post update
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Raith have their first shot on goal courtesy of, roughly, a 35-yard Ethan Ross free-kick.
In these conditions, though, it may not have been the worst idea ever.
Post update
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Raith are seeing a bit more of the ball now after a nervy start.
They are yet to threaten going forward at all, though.
GREAT SAVE!
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Lewis Strapp fizzes a cross in and it sticks to the feet of Gozie Ugwu who shows great composure with his first touch.
He spins around the ball and the game's first shot on target is well met by Jamie MacDonald in the Raith Rovers goal.
Post update
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Gozie Ugwu is causing the Raith backline all sorts of problems.
The conditions are hardly conducive to slick football as it is, so a few high balls — and long throw-ins — to the target man are already commonplace for the home side.
Post update
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Morton have made a bright start to this one, buzzing around the Raith box and pressing well.
Raith Rovers are looking a bit rattled in the opening minutes.
KICK-OFF
Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers
Referee David Dickinson blows his whistle and we're underway...
'He's an excellent keeper'
Greenock Morton v Raith Rovers (19:45)
Chris Iwelumo
Former Scotland striker
Will the elements play their part tonight ? ☔️🤔
Greenock Morton v Raith Rovers (19:45)
How do you see this one going?
Greenock Morton v Raith Rovers (19:45)
Morton are sitting precariously above the relegation spots at the moment but, should they win tonight, it will be their third league win in a row. Also, it would be their fourth game undefeated.
Raith Rovers are without a win in their last five league games but should they win tonight they will go above Kilmarnock, ahead of the Ayrshire side's game against Inverness tomorrow.
How is this one going to go?
Thumbs up for a Morton win
Thumbs down for a Raith win on the road
Raith Rovers' starting line-up ⤵️
Greenock Morton v Raith Rovers (19:45)
Morton's starting XI 👇
Greenock Morton v Raith Rovers (19:45)
Good evening ⚽️
Greenock Morton v Raith Rovers (19:45)
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Scottish Championship clash between Dougie Imrie's Greenock Morton and John McGlynn's Raith Rovers, under the Friday night lights at Cappielow.
Here's hoping for a cracker🤞
Teams news is coming up and you can hit play at the top of this page to watch the match!