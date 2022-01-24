Live

Premier League reaction and transfer latest

preview
3,209
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'We deserved it'

    Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

    Chelsea

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to BBC Sport: "A huge effort, the outlook of some free days and it being a London derby helped too. When we arrived this morning I could feel everyone was excited to play it. It was physically tough, so full credit, I think we deserved it.

    "Very important for morale - we go into a mini break, it changes everything, the mood, the belief. We played the game we deserved. A lot of good stuff, we were patient and kept on believing and attacking in the second half. Now we try to breathe a little bit.

    "The message at half-time was keep on pushing, keep on investing, put in the same effort. Not a lot of information, encouragement to keep on going."

    On Hakim Ziyech: "Maybe it was his best game, it was a very good game overall. He took the risk where it was possible, he was safe when it was possible to be safe.

    "It's probably the best position for him, we don't normally have this position in a 4-3-3. The overlap gave him the space and the strike was brilliant."

    Video content

    Video caption: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Thomas Tuchel praises 'brilliant' Hakim Ziyech goal
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Three from three for the Blues

    Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

    Two second-half goals, including a brilliant strike from Hakim Ziyech, helped Chelsea beat Tottenham for the third time in three weeks.

    After a goalless first half, Ziyech scored within two minutes of the restart, superbly curling the ball into the top corner from 20 yards after a fine run from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

    The hosts doubled their lead eight minutes later when defender Thiago Silva headed in from Mason Mount's excellent free-kick delivery.

    In the first half, Tottenham thought they had taken the lead as Harry Kane slotted past Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the goal was ruled out as the England striker was adjudged to have pushed Silva to the ground.

    Read the full report here.

    Mateo Kovacic and Thiago Silva
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Missile madness'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'So hard to Bridge gap'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Klopp admits chances of catching City are remote'

    Monday's back pages

    i Newspaper

    i
    Copyright: i
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Foul play'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'You Conte be serious'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. To the papers...

    Monday's back pages

    First of all, lets check in with the back pages...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Good morning

    So, here we are again.

    It is Monday, it is cold outside, and there is VAR drama to discuss. Doesn't it feel like we've been here before?

    We'll be dissecting all of Sunday's Premier League action this morning, plus bringing you the latest transfer news.

    Get the kettle on.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top