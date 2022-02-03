Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries
Saturday's non-league commentaries
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT
National League
King's Lynn Town v Weymouth - BBC Radio Norfolk
Notts County v Grimsby - BBC Radio Nottingham & BBC Radio Humberside
Stockport County v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent
Torquay United v Wrexham - BBC Radio Devon & BBC Radio Wales
Yeovil Town v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Somerset
National League North
Blyth Spartans v York City - BBC Radio York
Hereford v Boston United - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester & BBC Radio Lincolnshire
National League South
Dartford v Welling United - BBC Radio Kent
Maidstone United v Bath City - BBC Radio Kent