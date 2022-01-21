Premier League build-up, Carabao Cup reaction and transfers latest

Rumours abound of Wayne Rooney or Frank Lampard taking over at Everton but what about this one...?

The Daily Telegraph have reported the Italian World Cup-winning defender Fabio Cannavaro has been interviewed by the club over their vacant manager's role. Cannavaro was in charge of Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande until September.

Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, who told the club's own television channel that he would be making way for a new man soon on Thursday is also one of the favourites to take over permanently.

We shall be hearing from him around 13:30 GMT, so that topic will definitely crop up I'd have thought.