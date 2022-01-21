Premier League build-up, Carabao Cup reaction and transfers latest

Rumours abound of Wayne Rooney or Frank Lampard taking over at Everton but what about this one...?
The Daily Telegraph have reported the Italian World Cup-winning defender Fabio Cannavaro has been interviewed by the club over their vacant manager's role. Cannavaro was in charge of Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande until September.
Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, who told the club's own television channel that he would be making way for a new man soon on Thursday is also one of the favourites to take over permanently.
We shall be hearing from him around 13:30 GMT, so that topic will definitely crop up I'd have thought.
Lingard to leave Man Utd?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Now then did anyone else notice Jesse Lingard's name trending on Twitter last night?
Manchester United will reportedly let Lingard, 29, leave permanently this month, with Newcastle interested in signing him.
But having read the timeline of several reporters it's not exactly clear if he'll be going anywhere.
Some suggest the England midfielder only wants to go on loan due to his United contract being up in the summer and some say he could be tempted to move permanently.
Are Arsenal heading in the right direction under Arteta?
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Agg 0-2)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Of course Thursday's EFL Cup semi-final result means another season without silverware for Arsenal.
But are they heading in the right direction under manager Mikel Arteta?
From what I've seen they look to have a clear way of playing, that is quite easy on the eye but are still short of a few top-quality players. Anyway here's what our chief football write Phil McNulty makes of the situation at the Emirates.
It's (almost) like being in 2005
Just had to remind myself of the teams from Liverpool and Chelsea's last meeting in the EFL Cup final.
Jerzy Dudek, Jamie Carragher, Fernando Morientes and Steven Gerrard all played for Liverpool.
Chelsea had the likes of Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard and Jiri Jarosik in midfield.
How good is this chap by the way? And he is probably not even considered an absolute regular by any stretch.
Diogo Jota has 14 goals in all comps for Liverpool this season in 27 appearances.
And of those he has started 22 games.
Liverpool confirm Wembley date with Chelsea
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Agg 0-2)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Liverpool reached their first Wembley final for six years as a double from "world-class striker" Diogo Jota set up a Wembley date with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.
Jota brilliantly filled the gaps left by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - away at the Africa Cup of Nations - as his lethal finishing wrecked Arsenal's trophy hopes for this season after a goalless semi-final first leg at Anfield.
Arsenal started impressively, Alexandre Lacazette hitting the woodwork from a free-kick, but Liverpool struck after 19 minutes when Jota's scuffed shot after a fine run beat scrambling Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale.
Lacazette missed Arsenal's best chance after the break, shooting over when clean through, but Liverpool had chances of their own and sealed their first final in this competition since the 2016 loss to Manchester City when Jota ran on to Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass and lofted a precise finish over Ramsdale with 13 minutes left, the goal given by VAR after initially being disallowed for offside.
Good morning
Not a lot doing today. Just the 14 manager news conferences on the way with a full round of Premier League fixtures incoming.
Plus a bit more reaction after Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final with a 2-0 victory at Arsenal on Thursday evening.
And of course if there's even a whiff of a transfer story in the air, we will let you know all a bout it.
Live Reporting
Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Cannavaro interviewed by Everton
Everton
Rumours abound of Wayne Rooney or Frank Lampard taking over at Everton but what about this one...?
The Daily Telegraph have reported the Italian World Cup-winning defender Fabio Cannavaro has been interviewed by the club over their vacant manager's role. Cannavaro was in charge of Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande until September.
Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, who told the club's own television channel that he would be making way for a new man soon on Thursday is also one of the favourites to take over permanently.
We shall be hearing from him around 13:30 GMT, so that topic will definitely crop up I'd have thought.
Lingard to leave Man Utd?
Now then did anyone else notice Jesse Lingard's name trending on Twitter last night?
Manchester United will reportedly let Lingard, 29, leave permanently this month, with Newcastle interested in signing him.
But having read the timeline of several reporters it's not exactly clear if he'll be going anywhere.
Some suggest the England midfielder only wants to go on loan due to his United contract being up in the summer and some say he could be tempted to move permanently.
Anyway here is what we reported on Thursday, albeit that situation could move on.
Transfer incomings for Arsenal?
Arsenal have let a couple of players go recently and had a bit of flak for it after their north London derby with Tottenham was postponed.
So this stands to reason. Wonder if we shall hear any more on this today.
Have a listen to what Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had to say on the Football Daily.
Are Arsenal heading in the right direction under Arteta?
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Agg 0-2)
Of course Thursday's EFL Cup semi-final result means another season without silverware for Arsenal.
But are they heading in the right direction under manager Mikel Arteta?
From what I've seen they look to have a clear way of playing, that is quite easy on the eye but are still short of a few top-quality players. Anyway here's what our chief football write Phil McNulty makes of the situation at the Emirates.
It's (almost) like being in 2005
Just had to remind myself of the teams from Liverpool and Chelsea's last meeting in the EFL Cup final.
Jerzy Dudek, Jamie Carragher, Fernando Morientes and Steven Gerrard all played for Liverpool.
Chelsea had the likes of Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard and Jiri Jarosik in midfield.
Jota at the double
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Agg 0-2)
How good is this chap by the way? And he is probably not even considered an absolute regular by any stretch.
Diogo Jota has 14 goals in all comps for Liverpool this season in 27 appearances.
And of those he has started 22 games.
Liverpool confirm Wembley date with Chelsea
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Agg 0-2)
Liverpool reached their first Wembley final for six years as a double from "world-class striker" Diogo Jota set up a Wembley date with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.
Jota brilliantly filled the gaps left by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - away at the Africa Cup of Nations - as his lethal finishing wrecked Arsenal's trophy hopes for this season after a goalless semi-final first leg at Anfield.
Arsenal started impressively, Alexandre Lacazette hitting the woodwork from a free-kick, but Liverpool struck after 19 minutes when Jota's scuffed shot after a fine run beat scrambling Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale.
Lacazette missed Arsenal's best chance after the break, shooting over when clean through, but Liverpool had chances of their own and sealed their first final in this competition since the 2016 loss to Manchester City when Jota ran on to Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass and lofted a precise finish over Ramsdale with 13 minutes left, the goal given by VAR after initially being disallowed for offside.
Good morning
Not a lot doing today. Just the 14 manager news conferences on the way with a full round of Premier League fixtures incoming.
Plus a bit more reaction after Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final with a 2-0 victory at Arsenal on Thursday evening.
And of course if there's even a whiff of a transfer story in the air, we will let you know all a bout it.