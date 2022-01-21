Live

Premier League build-up, Carabao Cup reaction and transfers latest

preview
3,860
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Cannavaro interviewed by Everton

    Everton

    Rumours abound of Wayne Rooney or Frank Lampard taking over at Everton but what about this one...?

    The Daily Telegraph have reported the Italian World Cup-winning defender Fabio Cannavaro has been interviewed by the club over their vacant manager's role. Cannavaro was in charge of Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande until September.

    Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, who told the club's own television channel that he would be making way for a new man soon on Thursday is also one of the favourites to take over permanently.

    We shall be hearing from him around 13:30 GMT, so that topic will definitely crop up I'd have thought.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Lingard to leave Man Utd?

    Jesse Lingard
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Now then did anyone else notice Jesse Lingard's name trending on Twitter last night?

    Manchester United will reportedly let Lingard, 29, leave permanently this month, with Newcastle interested in signing him.

    But having read the timeline of several reporters it's not exactly clear if he'll be going anywhere.

    Some suggest the England midfielder only wants to go on loan due to his United contract being up in the summer and some say he could be tempted to move permanently.

    Anyway here is what we reported on Thursday, albeit that situation could move on.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Transfer incomings for Arsenal?

    Arsenal have let a couple of players go recently and had a bit of flak for it after their north London derby with Tottenham was postponed.

    So this stands to reason. Wonder if we shall hear any more on this today.

    Have a listen to what Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had to say on the Football Daily.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Are Arsenal heading in the right direction under Arteta?

    Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Agg 0-2)

    Mikel Arteta (right)
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Of course Thursday's EFL Cup semi-final result means another season without silverware for Arsenal.

    But are they heading in the right direction under manager Mikel Arteta?

    From what I've seen they look to have a clear way of playing, that is quite easy on the eye but are still short of a few top-quality players. Anyway here's what our chief football write Phil McNulty makes of the situation at the Emirates.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. It's (almost) like being in 2005

    Just had to remind myself of the teams from Liverpool and Chelsea's last meeting in the EFL Cup final.

    Jerzy Dudek, Jamie Carragher, Fernando Morientes and Steven Gerrard all played for Liverpool.

    Chelsea had the likes of Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard and Jiri Jarosik in midfield.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Jota at the double

    Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Agg 0-2)

    Diogo Jota
    Copyright: Getty Images

    How good is this chap by the way? And he is probably not even considered an absolute regular by any stretch.

    Diogo Jota has 14 goals in all comps for Liverpool this season in 27 appearances.

    And of those he has started 22 games.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Liverpool confirm Wembley date with Chelsea

    Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Agg 0-2)

    Diogo Jota
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Liverpool reached their first Wembley final for six years as a double from "world-class striker" Diogo Jota set up a Wembley date with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

    Jota brilliantly filled the gaps left by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - away at the Africa Cup of Nations - as his lethal finishing wrecked Arsenal's trophy hopes for this season after a goalless semi-final first leg at Anfield.

    Arsenal started impressively, Alexandre Lacazette hitting the woodwork from a free-kick, but Liverpool struck after 19 minutes when Jota's scuffed shot after a fine run beat scrambling Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

    Lacazette missed Arsenal's best chance after the break, shooting over when clean through, but Liverpool had chances of their own and sealed their first final in this competition since the 2016 loss to Manchester City when Jota ran on to Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass and lofted a precise finish over Ramsdale with 13 minutes left, the goal given by VAR after initially being disallowed for offside.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Good morning

    Not a lot doing today. Just the 14 manager news conferences on the way with a full round of Premier League fixtures incoming.

    Plus a bit more reaction after Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final with a 2-0 victory at Arsenal on Thursday evening.

    And of course if there's even a whiff of a transfer story in the air, we will let you know all a bout it.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top