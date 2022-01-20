Premier League reaction and transfer latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Steven Bergwijn scored two injury-time goals as Tottenham fought back from 2-1 down to snatch an incredible victory at Leicester in a thrilling finish at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester were moments away from inflicting a first Premier League defeat on Spurs since Antonio Conte took charge, before Bergwijn grabbed a 95th-minute equaliser from Matt Doherty's pass.

But there was more drama to come.

The Dutchman, who had only been introduced as a 79th-minute substitute, then took the ball around goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the seventh minute of stoppage time and scored the winner with the ball going in off the post.

It was a fitting finale to a brilliant match.