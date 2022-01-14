Carabao Cup reaction & Premier League news conferences

A number of those cases turned out to be false positives - though the EFL has said it will not be investigating further - but despite being able to field a strong side the Reds were unable to make the most of their home leg against 10-man opposition.
Both sides have lost key players to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations but it was the absence of top scorer Mohamed Salah and fellow forward Sadio Mane which proved most noticeable as Liverpool struggled to break Arsenal down.
Takumi Minamino blazed over the crossbar when faced with an open goal with Liverpool's best chance of the match in the closing stages, while Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino could not produce the necessary quality in the final third.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arsenal frustrate Liverpool at Anfield
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
The ten men of Arsenal frustrated Liverpool with a goalless draw in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield.
Granit Xhaka was dismissed after 24 minutes for denying a goalscoring opportunity - the Swiss midfielder catching Diogo Jota with a high challenge on the edge of his penalty area as he attempted to cut out Andrew Robertson's pass.
Trent Alexander-Arnold could not punish Arsenal further from the resulting free-kick, however, and the visitors produced a resolute defensive display to leave on level terms.
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ExpressCopyright: Express GuardianCopyright: Guardian MirrorCopyright: Mirror TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
'It's half-time'
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
Liverpool
What about the hosts? Let's hear from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp now.
"I would have preferred to score a goal rather than them getting a red card," said Klopp.
"It looked better [in the second half] but not good enough for a better result.
"But it's a two-leg game and it's half-time. I've never been at 0-0 at half-time and thought 'we have no chance'."
'They never gave up'
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal
Arsenal will, perhaps, be the happier of the two sides, so let's hear from manager Mikel Arteta now.
"They [Arsenal] never gave up even though it's extremely difficult against this opponent," said Arteta.
"I said to the players before the game that you have to have a certain attitude and in difficult moments you have to react - I think the boys did that very well.
"We played the game we had to play. I'm expecting now our fans will create an even better atmosphere [in the second leg] than today."
Reds miss Salah and Mane
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
Harry Poole
BBC Sport
Eight-time EFL Cup winners Liverpool had lost home advantage for the second leg after a Covid outbreak in their squad saw the planned first meeting in north London postponed until 20 January.
A number of those cases turned out to be false positives - though the EFL has said it will not be investigating further - but despite being able to field a strong side the Reds were unable to make the most of their home leg against 10-man opposition.
Both sides have lost key players to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations but it was the absence of top scorer Mohamed Salah and fellow forward Sadio Mane which proved most noticeable as Liverpool struggled to break Arsenal down.
Takumi Minamino blazed over the crossbar when faced with an open goal with Liverpool's best chance of the match in the closing stages, while Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino could not produce the necessary quality in the final third.
Arsenal frustrate Liverpool at Anfield
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
The ten men of Arsenal frustrated Liverpool with a goalless draw in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield.
Granit Xhaka was dismissed after 24 minutes for denying a goalscoring opportunity - the Swiss midfielder catching Diogo Jota with a high challenge on the edge of his penalty area as he attempted to cut out Andrew Robertson's pass.
Trent Alexander-Arnold could not punish Arsenal further from the resulting free-kick, however, and the visitors produced a resolute defensive display to leave on level terms.
Read more here.
'Gun fight'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Arsenal stand firm after Xhaka's red'
Friday's back pages
The Guardian
'Ronaldo: The kids aren't alright''
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Moment of madness'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Paper talk
Friday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
We were supposed to be one step closer to finding out who would face Chelsea in this season's Carabao Cup final.
But after last night's goalless draw between Liverpool and Arsenal, it's all to play for in the second leg.
Stay tuned for reaction, plus we'll have coverage of news conferences from around the Premier League...