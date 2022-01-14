Carabao Cup reaction & Premier League news conferences

What about the hosts? Let's hear from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp now.

"I would have preferred to score a goal rather than them getting a red card," said Klopp.

"It looked better [in the second half] but not good enough for a better result.

"But it's a two-leg game and it's half-time. I've never been at 0-0 at half-time and thought 'we have no chance'."