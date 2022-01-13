Live

Carabao Cup semi-final reaction & transfer news

preview
Live Reporting

Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Tuchel's magic touch

    Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea (agg 0-3)

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Chelsea are now in their third successive final under Thomas Tuchel since he arrived to succeed the sacked Frank Lampard almost a year ago.

    He guided them to the FA Cup final last season, which Chelsea lost to Leicester City, before claiming the biggest European club prize of all by winning the Champions League against Manchester City in Porto.

    The job of reaching the EFL Cup final was largely done in the first game at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea came out here with the sort of determination and attacking intent that made it clear they were determined to snuff out Spurs' hopes as quickly as possible.

    Lukaku wasted one chance to do that but the early goal they desired came from Rudiger, which gave Spurs a task they never looked like accomplishing.

  2. Chelsea cruise past Spurs

    Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea (agg 0-3)

    So let's start with the story splashed over the back pages this morning.

    Chelsea eased into the Carabao Cup final as they closed out a comfortable semi-final win over Tottenham.

    Spurs never seriously threatened to overturn Chelsea's two-goal first-leg advantage and Antonio Rudiger's bundled finish from Mason Mount's corner after 18 minutes effectively confirmed a Wembley date with either Arsenal or Liverpool.

    You can read our full report here.

    rudiger
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. 'Capital gains'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  4. 'Blues cruise'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
  5. 'Heading to Wembley'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  6. 'Rudiger is head boy'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
  7. Paper talk

    Thursday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  8. Good morning

    It was all about events in the capital last night.

    Chelsea booked their place in the Carabao Cup final with victory at Tottenham, while West Ham beat Norwich in the Premier League.

    We'll have all the reaction coming up...

