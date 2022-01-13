Carabao Cup semi-final reaction & transfer news

Chelsea are now in their third successive final under Thomas Tuchel since he arrived to succeed the sacked Frank Lampard almost a year ago.
He guided them to the FA Cup final last season, which Chelsea lost to Leicester City, before claiming the biggest European club prize of all by winning the Champions League against Manchester City in Porto.
The job of reaching the EFL Cup final was largely done in the first game at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea came out here with the sort of determination and attacking intent that made it clear they were determined to snuff out Spurs' hopes as quickly as possible.
Lukaku wasted one chance to do that but the early goal they desired came from Rudiger, which gave Spurs a task they never looked like accomplishing.
Chelsea cruise past Spurs
Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea (agg 0-3)
So let's start with the story splashed over the back pages this morning.
Chelsea eased into the Carabao Cup final as they closed out a comfortable semi-final win over Tottenham.
Spurs never seriously threatened to overturn Chelsea's two-goal first-leg advantage and Antonio Rudiger's bundled finish from Mason Mount's corner after 18 minutes effectively confirmed a Wembley date with either Arsenal or Liverpool.
Tuchel's magic touch
Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea (agg 0-3)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
You can read our full report here.
Good morning
It was all about events in the capital last night.
Chelsea booked their place in the Carabao Cup final with victory at Tottenham, while West Ham beat Norwich in the Premier League.
We'll have all the reaction coming up...