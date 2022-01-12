Premier League reaction & transfer latest

Southampton comfortably beat Brentford to move up to 11th in the Premier League - in front of the Saints' new owner Dragan Solak.

Jan Bednarek gave the hosts the early lead when he glanced in a header from James Ward-Prowse's left-wing corner.

Brentford equalised with their first shot on target thanks to Vitaly Janelt's excellent sliced volley after Bryan Mbeumo's cross.

But the Saints retook the lead as Ibrahima Diallo shot goalwards and it bounced off the post and off Bees' goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez for an own goal.

Shortly after the restart, the hosts added a third when Armando Broja raced on to Oriel Romeu's fine through ball and calmly finished past Fernandez.

Substitute Che Adams, back after a Covid-19 absence, scored within five minutes of coming on, reaching a long pass before the Brentford goalkeeper and poking in a fourth - the first time Southampton have scored four times in a Premier League match this season.