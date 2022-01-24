Listen: Tuesday's non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Tuesday's non-league commentaries

    All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Southend United - BBC Essex & BBC Radio Surrey

    Bromley v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey

    Dover Athletic v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Radio Solent

    Torquay United v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Devon

    Wealdstone v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Weymouth v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Solent

    Wrexham v Grimsby Town - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Humberside

    National League North

    Boston United v Farsley Celtic - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Hereford v Gloucester City - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Kettering Town v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    York City v Bradford (Park Avenue) - BBC Radio York

    National League South

    Maidstone United v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Radio Kent

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top