FA Cup reaction - Man Utd beat Villa after VAR controversy
'Fans had no idea what was going on' - but Gerrard refuses to blame VAR for Villa's FA Cup exit
Ben Collins
'You can't keep fans in the dark, it's wrong'
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
In his post-match news conference, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard seemed to accept the reason why his side's 'equaliser' was ruled out by referee Michael Oliver.
Gerrard was more concerned about the time it took to reach the conclusion, which he felt killed his side's momentum.
I felt more for the fans in the stadium.
Whilst Gerrard would have been told what was being assessed, and in the media area we are lucky enough to have TVs to inform us, for the vast majority who have paid to watch the game, they are completely in the dark.
They wouldn't have been sure exactly what happened even after Michael Oliver disallowed the goal.
There has to be some way of keeping them informed.
'VAR seemed determined to rule out the goal'
'It took so long to make a decision, it was ridiculous'
Now then, that VAR controversy. So one of Villa's disallowed goals was straightforward - Danny Ings was offside in the build-up.
But the other, Ings bundled the ball in after a Villa free-kick into the box before the referee was asked to look at the VAR screen. And ultimately - after a stoppage of almost four minutes - Jacob Ramsey was deemed to have impeded Edinson Cavani when the ball was played in.
What do you think? You can see the incident below. Should the goal have been given? Hit thumbs up for yes, thumbs down for no.
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Old Trafford
Aston Villa's recent record in this competition has been awful. Their last victory was a third-round replay against Wycombe in 2016, meaning by next year's competition, they will have gone seven seasons without winning a match in it.
They could easily have avoided that sorry statistic given their part in a breathless all top-flight encounter, which was full of attacking invention and defensive errors.
John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia both tested David de Gea. Watkins beat the United goalkeeper but not the crossbar before Ramsey's goal-bound shot was deflected narrowly wide by the legs of McTominay.
Villa will be aggrieved at Ings' apparent equaliser being disallowed given the time it took to reach a decision, as fans of both sides became increasingly irritated because they had no idea what was going on.
Midfielder Scott McTominay has only scored twice for Manchester United this season but both goals have come in the last three games, with the other coming in the home win over Burnley.
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Old Trafford
Manchester United booked an FA Cup fourth-round meeting with Middlesbrough as Scott McTominay's eighth-minute header proved enough to beat Aston Villa.
McTominay was allowed to run unchallenged to the edge of the Villa six-yard box, where he met Fred's perfectly weighted cross to steer the ball past Emiliano Martinez.
The goal condemned Villa boss Steven Gerrard to an unhappy return to Manchester, where he was baited by the home supporters because of his allegiance to Liverpool. However, the result was incredibly harsh on Gerrard and his team.
Twice in a matter of minutes early in the second period they had the ball in the United net, only for both to be ruled out.
The second was a straightforward offside goal against Danny Ings, albeit the flag was not raised until after Ollie Watkins had put the ball in the net.
However, the first was far more debatable and involved a lengthy wait for the video assistant referee to ask Michael Oliver to make the final decision by consulting the screen, the referee eventually ruling Jacob Ramsey was offside and impeded Edinson Cavani in the build-up.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us for today's live page, as we look back at Manchester United's FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday, where VAR again had a big part to play.
We'll also bring you the latest from today's Premier League news conferences and look ahead to Tuesday's game between Southampton and Brentford.