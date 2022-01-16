SWPL
SWPL: Hearts v Rangers

Live Reporting

  1. KICK-OFF

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    We're under way at the Oriam.

    Click the link at the top of the page to watch live.

  3. Post update

    We also have two games which are already underway with the scores looking like this at half-time:

    Aberdeen 1-0 Spartans

    Glasgow City 0-0 Hamilton Academical

  4. SWPL Sunday returns!

    Welcome back to SWPL Sunday and the first of 2022! We've got two key games available to watch live at the top of this page this afternoon.

    First up Rangers travel to the capital in search of their fifth league win in a row. They take on a Hearts side who won two of their last three before the winter break.

    Later on it's third v fourth as Hibernian welcome Celtic at 16:10, live on BBC Alba.

