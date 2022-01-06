EFL Cup reaction and transfer latest

On the pitch it's turning out to be a very mediocre season by Manchester United's standards but things are not looking great off it either if reports are to be believed.
The Mail reckon that 17 players are unhappy with life at Old Trafford and are seeking a way out before next season.
Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek are among those who could be on on their way.
Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is aware of the divide in the dressing room and has according to various newspaper reports tasked Mike Phelan with restoring harmony.
It could be an interesting to see what develops at Old Trafford.
Locadia leaves Brighton to join Bochum
Brighton & Hove Albion
Jurgen Locadia has left Brighton permanently to Bochum in the Bundesliga.
The Dutch forward made 34 Premier League appearance in four years for the Seagulls scoring three times after a £14m move from PSV Eindhoven.
Fair to say a signing that didn't really work out.
Gossip - Man Utd to swoop for Neves? Coutinho to reunite with Gerrard?
Time to take a look at what the latest transfer rumours are.
Manchester United are determined to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, this month. (Sun)
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has personally made a call to Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who played alongside him at Liverpool, over a potential loan move to Villa Park for the 29-year-old Brazilian. (El Partidazo de Cope, via Mirror)
'We have to try to change this situation - slowly, slowly' - Conte
Will one of those be to try and strengthen in the January transfer window?
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is due to speak with chairman Daniel Levy about the club's January targets but says "it is impossible to change the situation in one or two transfer markets".
"We have to be humble, to understand the situation at the moment and continue to work to improve our players, then we will see," he said on Sky Sports.
"It is not simple to say 'go in the transfer market'. In January, it won't be easy and now the most important thing is to be focused and work to improve.
"The results in the league were good, we reached the semi-final in the Carabao Cup and for Tottenham, at this moment, that is a good target.
"I am always very honest with my players. I like to tell the truth and with a good lie you don't go anywhere. They [Chelsea] showed to be a really good team, much better than us.
"We have to try to change this situation - slowly, slowly."
'A lot of jobs to improve Tottenham' - Conte
Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says there are a "lot of jobs to do" at the club after they were beaten by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.
Spurs lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to Kai Havertz's early effort and a Ben Davies own goal but were outplayed by Conte's former club.
The Italian says the performance showed how far Tottenham are behind their London rivals.
"It is important for patience, for me also to have patience," said Conte.
The Spurs boss added: "There is a lot of jobs to do, in this moment, it is very difficult to understand which part you take to improve because there is a lot of situations to improve.
"We need time, and patience. Everyone has to have patience, because Tottenham in the last years, the level has dropped a lot and now we have to fight to win every game."
Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham
Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea was only their second since Antonio Conte took over in November.
But Rome wasn't built in a day...
Look away Tottenham fans.
Of the 30 sides to take a two-goal or more lead from the first leg of a two-legged League Cup semi-final tie 29 have progressed to the final. The only exception being Tranmere (vs Aston Villa) in 1994.
That was a decent Tranmere team as well, albeit they were in the second tier.
In case you missed this yesterday or tuned out from football for a while....
There'll be no build-up to the other Carabao Cup semi-final today as the match is off.
Liverpool and Arsenal play in the other semi-final with their games on 13 and 20 January after the first leg was rearranged because of Covid cases in the Liverpool camp.
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga barely got his gloves dirty. Probably could have had a night off to be honest.
Chelsea take command of semi-final against Spurs
Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham
Kai Havertz gave Chelsea an early lead when he ran onto Marcos Alonso's through ball and fired home with Davinson Sanchez unable to keep the shot out on the line.
The Blues' second was a comedy own goal as Japhet Tanganga headed the ball into team-mate Ben Davies' shoulder and it flew into the net.
Spurs, who changed to a back four after a torrid first half, had to wait until the 50th minute for a shot, with Harry Kane's free-kick saved by Kepa.
But the chances continued to come for Chelsea with Hugo Lloris denying Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and the returning Timo Werner.
It pretty much goes without saying that Spurs will need to be much better in a week's time in the second leg to have any chance of reaching Wembley.
Good morning
Pretty comfortable for Chelsea on Wednesday evening wasn't it?
Thomas Tuchel's side deservedly beat Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, and had so many chances they probably could have already sealed their place in the final at Wembley.
- Manchester United are determined to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, this month. (Sun)
- Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has personally made a call to Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who played alongside him at Liverpool, over a potential loan move to Villa Park for the 29-year-old Brazilian. (El Partidazo de Cope, via Mirror)
Quite a few stories dotted about in the newspapers to touch on including a sprinkling of transfer bits.
Lots of work to be done Tottenham fans.