EFL Cup reaction and transfer latest

On the pitch it's turning out to be a very mediocre season by Manchester United's standards but things are not looking great off it either if reports are to be believed.

The Mail reckon that 17 players are unhappy with life at Old Trafford and are seeking a way out before next season.

Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek are among those who could be on on their way.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is aware of the divide in the dressing room and has according to various newspaper reports tasked Mike Phelan with restoring harmony.

It could be an interesting to see what develops at Old Trafford.