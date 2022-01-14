Listen: Saturday's FA Trophy & non-league commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated

    FA Trophy

    Aldershot Town v Bromley - BBC Radio Surrey

    Dagenham & Redbridge v Southend United - BBC Essex

    Dartford v Weymouth -BBC Radio Kent

    Morpeth Town v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Notts County v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Tonbridge Angels v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Norfolk

    Yeovil Town v Needham Market - BBC Radio Bristol

    York City v Slough Town - BBC Radio York

    Wrexham v Folkestone Invicta (17:30 GMT) - BBC Radio Wales

    National League

    Grimsby Town v Altrincham - BBC Radio Humberside

    Wealdstone v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent

    National League North

    Darlington v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Hereford v Gateshead - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

