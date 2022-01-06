Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

  1. Saturday's non-league commentaries

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Surrey

    Bromley v Solihull Motors - BBC Radio Kent

    Dover Athletic v Notts County - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Radio Nottingham

    FC Halifax v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent

    King's Lynn Town v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey

    Torquay United v Dagenham and Redbridge - BBC Radio Devon

    Weymouth v Southend United - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Radio Essex

    National League North

    Brackley Town v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Gloucester City v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Dartford v Dulwich Hamlet - BBC Radio Kent

