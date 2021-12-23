Carabao Cup reaction - Chelsea, Liverpool & Spurs reach semis

Celtic followed their League Cup triumph with a shock Scottish Premiership slip-up as they were held by Covid-weakened St Mirren in Paisley.

The visitors, who won the first trophy of the Ange Postecoglou era on Sunday, could not find a way past inspired stand-in goalkeeper Dean Lyness.

The surprise draw ends Celtic's six-game league winning run and leaves them six points behind leaders Rangers. St Mirren, in ninth, are four points clear of bottom club St Johnstone.

The hosts started with three teenagers in a game they twice tried to have called off after 11 players tested positive, but emerged with a remarkable point despite Celtic's 31 shots and 83% possession.