Carabao Cup reaction - Chelsea, Liverpool & Spurs reach semis

Ryan Porteous headed home the winner in Maloney's first game in charge as Hibs, three days on from losing the League Cup final to Celtic, claimed just their second win in seven to go fifth.
Aberdeen had the bulk of the chances, with Lewis Ferguson and Marley Watkins both forcing saves from Matt Macey, but their fourth defeat in seven games drops them to seventh in the table.
"I'm really proud of the performance," Maloney said. "I loved what they tried to do in the first half despite just two sessions we've had with them."
County claim big win at the bottom
St Johnstone 1-2 Ross County
There were three games in the Scottish Premiership as well on Wednesday, with Ross County striking a significant blow in the relegation fight after beating St Johnstone to move four points clear of the division's bottom side.
Ross Callachan's goal decided the game in Perth, after the County midfielder had missed a first-half penalty in a frantic opening to the contest.
The visitors had led through Regan Charles-Cook's dinked opener, but that was cancelled out almost immediately by Jacob Butterfield's speculative deflected effort.
Malky Mackay's County now sit 10th, having moved above Dundee at the halfway stage of the season.
Reds fight back before beating Foxes in shootout
Liverpool 3-3 Leicester (Liverpool win 5-4 on penalties)
With his selection plans disrupted by Covid-19 and injuries, Chelsea boss Tuchel gave debuts to three teenagers including 18-year-old Harvey Vale, who headed his side's best chance of the first half straight at the keeper.
But it was Brentford who carved out the better openings before half-time and Kepa Arrizabalaga marked his rare start in goal with three fine saves to deny Yoane Wissa, Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry.
Henry almost scored an own goal at the other end before Brentford defender Pontus Jansson inadvertently sliced Reece James' cross into his own net on 80 minutes.
Substitute Jorginho doubled the lead five minutes later after goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez brought down Christian Pulisic.
Your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Men
Tottenham 2-1 West Ham
Do we think Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are fans of the new Spider-Man film by any chance?
The hosts went ahead when Steven Bergwijn linked up with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and fired home his first goal of the season after 29 minutes.
But Tottenham's lead only lasted three minutes before Eric Dier's poor clearance led to Nikola Vlasic having a shot and the ball falling to Jarrod Bowen, who finished neatly after producing a superb turn to create space.
However, Spurs retook the lead - and ultimately grabbed the winner - just two minutes later with Lucas Moura netting from Bergwijn's pull-back.
West Ham so nearly forced penalties, but substitute Andriy Yarmolenko's looping effort hit the crossbar in the third minute of injury time.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live football page, where we'll look at reaction to Wednesday's games as we were served up an early Christmas treat with some cracking ties in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
We'll also bring you the latest from Thursday's news conferences and updates on the impact of Covid-19. Plenty to talk about so let's get cracking!
Celtic held despite dominating at Covid-weakened St Mirren
St Mirren 0-0 Celtic
Celtic followed their League Cup triumph with a shock Scottish Premiership slip-up as they were held by Covid-weakened St Mirren in Paisley.
The visitors, who won the first trophy of the Ange Postecoglou era on Sunday, could not find a way past inspired stand-in goalkeeper Dean Lyness.
The surprise draw ends Celtic's six-game league winning run and leaves them six points behind leaders Rangers. St Mirren, in ninth, are four points clear of bottom club St Johnstone.
The hosts started with three teenagers in a game they twice tried to have called off after 11 players tested positive, but emerged with a remarkable point despite Celtic's 31 shots and 83% possession.
Two late goals send Blues through
Brentford 0-2 Chelsea
Chelsea reached their third major semi-final in 11 months under Thomas Tuchel after scoring two late goals to overcome west London neighbours Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.
With his selection plans disrupted by Covid-19 and injuries, Chelsea boss Tuchel gave debuts to three teenagers including 18-year-old Harvey Vale, who headed his side's best chance of the first half straight at the keeper.
But it was Brentford who carved out the better openings before half-time and Kepa Arrizabalaga marked his rare start in goal with three fine saves to deny Yoane Wissa, Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry.
Henry almost scored an own goal at the other end before Brentford defender Pontus Jansson inadvertently sliced Reece James' cross into his own net on 80 minutes.
Substitute Jorginho doubled the lead five minutes later after goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez brought down Christian Pulisic.
Spurs edge Hammers to reach semi-finals
Tottenham 2-1 West Ham
Michael Emons
BBC Sport
Tottenham moved into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup as they edged West Ham in a thrilling quarter-final tie.
The hosts went ahead when Steven Bergwijn linked up with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and fired home his first goal of the season after 29 minutes.
But Tottenham's lead only lasted three minutes before Eric Dier's poor clearance led to Nikola Vlasic having a shot and the ball falling to Jarrod Bowen, who finished neatly after producing a superb turn to create space.
However, Spurs retook the lead - and ultimately grabbed the winner - just two minutes later with Lucas Moura netting from Bergwijn's pull-back.
West Ham so nearly forced penalties, but substitute Andriy Yarmolenko's looping effort hit the crossbar in the third minute of injury time.
