Carabao Cup reaction & build-up: Arsenal into semi-finals

So it was a dream debut for Arsenal's wonderkid Charlie Paton. Just how good is he Arsenal fans?
And how does he compare to teenage stars of years gone by... Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford?
Now we have to cook him slowly - Arteta
Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland
Such was Charlie Patino's potential from a young age that Arsenal paid Luton Town £10,000 to sign him when he was just 11 years old in 2015.
Although born in Watford and an England youth international, he qualifies for Spain through his father and has already been linked with Barcelona.
Patino has regularly played above his age group and earlier this season scored a superb solo goal for the Gunners' Under-23 side against Manchester United, weaving through the defence before beating goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
The England Under-19 midfielder's first senior goal came with his first shot in professional football - and the reaction of Arsenal's fans at the Emirates suggests the hype is building.
"I see that! I saw it around the club," added Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. "They heard about him and know what he can become - and now we have to cook him slowly. Today was a good start.
"He still has a lot of competition in front of him. He is really young. And he needs to go step by step. Today he was lucky, he got the opportunity and he took it really well."
'Beautiful moment' for the Gunners' teenage wonderkid
Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland
Arsenal
Eddie Nketiah may have scored a hat-trick as Arsenal reached the EFL Cup semi-finals but it was another Gunners prospect getting the home crowd purring.
Fans inside the Emirates were chanting Charlie Patino's name when he was brought on as a substitute for his first-team debut - and they were even louder after he netted in added time in the 5-1 victory over Sunderland.
The 18-year-old, who was born two months into Arsenal's famous Invincibles season of 2003-04, only entered the field in the 80th minute, before turning Nicolas Pepe's cross into the corner to cap a good night for Mikel Arteta.
"A beautiful moment," said the Arsenal boss. "He is a kid that is coming through our system, a lovely kid. He is training with us almost every week. It was a dream.
"As a debut to come here, to score in front of our fans, a really special moment."
Patino scores 11 minutes into first-team debut
Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland
Alex Bysouth
BBC Sport
Despite having Albert Sambi Lokonga, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers missing after positive Covid tests, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles absent with illness, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was still able to make nine changes from the side that beat Leeds 4-1.
League Cup specialist Eddie Nketiah was one of those to come in and produced a goalscoring performance that will have him knocking on the door for more first-team involvement.
The forward has now scored five in three games on Arsenal's run to the last four, but has only seen 38 minutes of Premier League action this season and reportedly turned down a new contract, with his current deal ending in the summer.
His hat-trick goal allowed Arteta to bring on highly-rated teenager Charlie Patino, born during the Gunners' Invincibles season of 2003-04, and the midfielder slotted into the corner from Nicolas Pepe's ball just 11 minutes into his first senior appearance.
The forward turned in from close range to open the scoring after Rob Holding's header was palmed into his path and Nicolas Pepe soon doubled the hosts' lead.
That looked to have put the Gunners in control only for Sunderland to hit back when Nathan Broadhead coolly clipped over the onrushing Bernd Leno from Elliot Embleton's superbly-weighted pass.
But Nketiah cleverly turned in a low Nuno Tavares cross straight after the break to re-establish the lead. The 22-year-old saved his best until last, though, flicking Pepe's pass between his legs and beyond goalkeeper Lee Burge.
Arsenal's 18-year-old debutant Charlie Patino then capped a superb night for the Gunners with an injury-time fifth at Emirates Stadium.
Good morning
And welcome as we look back on a comfortable passage for Arsenal into the semi-finals of the EFL Cup after brushing aside League One Sunderland on Tuesday.
We'll also bring you the latest from today's news conferences and any updates on how coronavirus is affecting the festive fixtures.
Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay
