Carabao Cup reaction & build-up: Arsenal into semi-finals

Such was Charlie Patino's potential from a young age that Arsenal paid Luton Town £10,000 to sign him when he was just 11 years old in 2015.

Although born in Watford and an England youth international, he qualifies for Spain through his father and has already been linked with Barcelona.

Patino has regularly played above his age group and earlier this season scored a superb solo goal for the Gunners' Under-23 side against Manchester United, weaving through the defence before beating goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The England Under-19 midfielder's first senior goal came with his first shot in professional football - and the reaction of Arsenal's fans at the Emirates suggests the hype is building.

"I see that! I saw it around the club," added Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. "They heard about him and know what he can become - and now we have to cook him slowly. Today was a good start.

"He still has a lot of competition in front of him. He is really young. And he needs to go step by step. Today he was lucky, he got the opportunity and he took it really well."